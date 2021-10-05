September worst month of 2021 for COVID cases in region

September goes into the books producing the most COVID-19 area cases this year — and for seven Southwest Virginia localities and three in East Tennessee, the most since the pandemic began.
Fueled by the delta variant, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported nearly 15,800 cases between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, the second most since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
That total ranks second behind December 2020, when there were 17,575 cases. The previous high for this year was January with more than 10,200 cases.
Overall, the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia registered a combined 7,383 cases during September, only slightly fewer than the December 2020 record of 7,527 cases. Of those, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties and the city of Norton reported record case counts for the month, compared to the December 2020 totals.
While those differences were generally close, Lee County was the outlier with 675 total cases during September compared to its previous record of 524 reported last December.
September also ranks among this area’s deadliest months for COVID-19 with 256 COVID-rated deaths, an average of 8.5 per day. There were 71 area deaths during the past week.
Highest Case Counts by Month: Virginia
|Location
|9/1/2021
|1/1/2021
|2/1/2020
|Bristol
|290
|247
|377
|Buchanan
|293
|291
|439
|Dickenson
|288
|179
|369
|Lee
|675
|643
|524
|Norton
|124
|65
|84
|Russell
|749
|363
|703
|Scott
|499
|275
|430
|Smyth
|841
|552
|762
|Tazewell
|995
|570
|1,247
|Washington
|1,109
|1,008
|1,193
|Wise
|798
|611
|782
|Wythe
|722
|474
|617
|Totals
|7,383
|5,278
|7,527
Highest Case Counts by Month: Tennessee
|Location
|9/1/2021
|1/1/2021
|2/1/2020
|Carter
|1,548
|773
|1,559
|Cocke
|1,085
|823
|1,158
|Greene
|1,698
|1,235
|2,213
|Hamblen
|1,657
|1,476
|2,183
|Hancock
|275
|106
|139
|Hawkins
|1,835
|1,050
|1,560
|Johnson
|529
|306
|327
|Sullivan
|3,900
|2,195
|4,075
|Unicoi
|494
|257
|528
|Washington
|2,777
|2,046
|3,833
|Totals
|15,798
|10,267
|17,575
In January 2021, the region reported nearly twice as many deaths — 477 — and an average of 15.3 per day. There were 412 deaths in December 2020 and 275 last November.
The region has totaled 690 deaths since March 1, which includes both the spring and late summer surges. Since the pandemic began, this region has lost more than 2,500 residents to the novel coronavirus.
While the most recent surge has slowed over the second half of September, the region still has a substantial amount of COVID. The region’s overall seven-day testing positivity average remains near 20% - meaning about one in five people tested are positive for the virus.
Ballad Health on Monday reported 287 COVID-positive inpatients, including 81 in intensive care units, with 61 of them on ventilators. Another 24 patients were awaiting test results.
There are four pediatric cases being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Ballad officials said last week they anticipate treating significant numbers of COVID cases — 200 or more — for some time.
There are more than 4,100 active cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t report active cases.
