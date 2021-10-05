September worst month of 2021 for COVID cases in region

September goes into the books producing the most COVID-19 area cases this year — and for seven Southwest Virginia localities and three in East Tennessee, the most since the pandemic began.

Fueled by the delta variant, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported nearly 15,800 cases between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, the second most since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

That total ranks second behind December 2020, when there were 17,575 cases. The previous high for this year was January with more than 10,200 cases.

Overall, the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia registered a combined 7,383 cases during September, only slightly fewer than the December 2020 record of 7,527 cases. Of those, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties and the city of Norton reported record case counts for the month, compared to the December 2020 totals.

While those differences were generally close, Lee County was the outlier with 675 total cases during September compared to its previous record of 524 reported last December.

September also ranks among this area’s deadliest months for COVID-19 with 256 COVID-rated deaths, an average of 8.5 per day. There were 71 area deaths during the past week.