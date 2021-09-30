September 2022 trial planned in Boswell murder case

“I agree, there is a tremendous amount that we are dealing with,” Sproles said.

Law enforcement began investigating Evelyn’s disappearance in February 2020, when her grandfather reported her missing, authorities said. Her body was found March 6 on property along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. She had been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert and was last seen by a babysitter in December 2019.

No details have been released about how Evelyn died or the circumstances surrounding her death. Evidence in the case, including the autopsy report, has been sealed.

Like other cases in the region, the Boswell court case has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staubus said the next stage of the case is to decide what evidence will be introduced during the trial.

“There may be motions to exclude or allow exhibits,” Staubus said.

Boswell is expected to return to court Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. regarding a motion to reduce bond, which is currently set at $1 million. In the motion, Sproles says Boswell has no known criminal history, has been to every court appearance and will appear at all future court dates. It adds that she had been employed up to the point of her arrest in 2020.