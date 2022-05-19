Senior living center establishes a nursery for Alzheimer's patients

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Caregivers at Dominion Senior Living of Bristol surprised their residents by presenting them with a nursery and throwing them a baby shower Thursday.

Nicole Briggs, the newly arrived executive director of Dominion Senior Living of Bristol, explained the importance of creating immersive spaces in memory care facilities.

“The residents are actually going to participate in an old-fashioned baby shower where we have the mints and the cake and, like, little bassinet watermelon baskets, and we’re going to play traditional baby shower games with them,” Briggs said. “It’s really important. I mean, you really want to get into their world. You want to be able to give them a space ... they can actually thrive in. This will just be a space here within Dominion where they can sit back and just enjoy their time with their babies.”

Dominion Senior Living of Bristol is the only stand-alone memory care community in the Tri-Cities region. The facility currently has 30 residents, all of which have been diagnosed with either dementia or Alzheimer’s.

When Briggs first proposed the idea of creating a nursery and throwing residents a baby shower, family members of residents were confused. There were also a few who thought she was expecting a baby.

“I do think everybody thought I was crazy because I’m like, ‘We’re creating the nursery, so let’s have a baby shower.’ For a long time the bassinet sat at my office, and I think people thought I was expecting, and I would have to tell them no,” Briggs said. “The family members couldn’t quite understand. I mean, it really is a therapy.”

Christine Hawk believes the nursery is wonderful and knows her mother, Maria Sponcia, a resident of Dominion Senior Living of Bristol and a former OB-GYN nurse, is enjoying every moment of it.

“I think this is wonderful. She [Sponcia] loves babies, and they decided to make this nursery for them. I think it’s great. This is the best thing that ever happened,” Hawk said. “See, she’s got that baby sitting next to her. She ain’t gonna let it go. I think it’s great.”

This is the first life station that Briggs, who started working at Dominion Senior Living of Bristol three months ago, has established. She has plans to create more immersive spaces for her residents.

“We’re going to do more stations. Our next one will be a men’s workshop, and then after that, we’re going to have an office,” Briggs said. “Each month, we’re going to roll out another one.”

