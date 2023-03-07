The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to to confirm Judge Robert Ballou to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

President Joe Biden announced Ballou's nomination in July 2022 for the vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Western District following Judge James P. Jones' decision to take senior status.

The vote was 59-37-4 with all opposition coming from the GOP side.

Ballou, 60, of Roanoke, has served as a federal magistrate judge in the Western District since 2011. Prior to joining the bench, he spent 23 years in private practice. He tried 50 cases before juries over that period of time, according to the statement.

On the bench, he has overseen both federal civil and criminal matters, conducted dozens of misdemeanor criminal trials, and several civil jury trials. He has also dedicated time and attention to the Veterans Court and the prisoner pro se docket.

A native of Roanoke, Ballou received undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia and has practiced law in both Richmond and Roanoke.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine jointly praised the vote and Ballou's confirmation.

“Judge Ballou brings decades of experience both trying and deciding cases in the Western District of Virginia. We’re proud to have recommended him to President Biden and are confident he’ll continue his service to Virginians by upholding the law fairly and impartially," according to the statement.

Warner and Kaine submitted Ballou's nomination in August 2021 after Jones' announcement.

Decisions to recommend individuals for judicial vacancies are based on their "distinguished records and the advice of an independent panel of attorneys from across the Commonwealth," according to the statement.