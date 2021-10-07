Sen. Todd Pillion participates in first meeting of Va. Opioid Abatement Authority

Virginia Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, participated Tuesday in the first meeting of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

Pillion represents the state Senate as the designee of Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, according to a written statement.

He is joined on the authority board by Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, state Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey and eight citizen appointees.

The authority was formed through bipartisan legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year to receive moneys from settlements, judgments, verdicts and other court orders relating to claims regarding the manufacturing, marketing, distribution or sale of opioids and any other funds.

Eligible uses for the fund include providing grants and loans to Virginia agencies and localities for the purpose of treating, preventing or reducing opioid use disorder and the misuse of opioids or otherwise abating or remediating the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth.

The authority could receive upwards of $530 million from a $26 billion national opioid settlement.