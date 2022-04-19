Sen. Tim Kaine takes a first-hand look at Hurley flood issues

HURLEY, Va. — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., visited flood-ravaged Hurley, Virginia, on Tuesday where he met with local government officials and nonprofit leadership, who led him on an informational tour of the flood relief and reconstruction efforts taking place across Hurley over the past eight months.

Stephanie Stiltner, a resident of Hurley and one of three homeowners Kaine visited during his time in the area, described what the flood that struck the town last August was like and how the aftermath has impacted the community.

“The lady that lives above me, she actually rode her refrigerator out of her house down the creek, and you could hear her screaming, but you couldn’t see. We sat on our porch ’til 10 o’clock that night, and we were rescued,” Stiltner said. “We were very blessed. We came down, and we had a house standing when nobody else did, and the further you go with this holler, the worse you’re going to see. Anybody I see here, I would say they’re all survivors.”

Kaine explained that visiting Hurley, Virginia, is vital because it allows him to get a more complete picture of the ongoing relief and reconstruction efforts, which then permits him and his colleagues, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th) the knowledge they need to better advocate for the community still working to recover.

“Sen. Warner and I and Congressman Griffith battled for the emergency designation. We got a partial yes, but not for businesses and individuals. So we went back into battle and got another partial yes, but there's timing issues, and the state is considering funding,” Kaine said. “I knew if we came down and spent some time [in Hurley], I would learn [about] it [the flood] in a way that may be more effective than just from a call or a Zoom call.”

Bob Peterson, a project manager of the Huntington, West Virginia, District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, briefed Kaine about the Buchanan County Project, through which the Corps is offering residents in flood risk areas two options. The first is a flood-proofing agreement, and the second is the acquisition of their land for demolition.

“It’s a completely voluntary program. We're not forcing anybody to do anything,” Peterson said. “As of today we have 54% participation, which is kind of concerning because we want to make sure that people at least apply.”

Currently the Buchanan County Project has received 114 applications for flood proofing, 40 of which have been accepted and 20 that are in progress. In terms of acquisition and demolitions they have received 153 applications, all homeowners who apply for acquisition and demolition are provided with a fair market value appraisal of their land.

Among the structures that have been identified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as being at risk of flooding are the Buchanan County Technology and Higher Learning Center and Hurley High School.

“We [the engineer corps] determined that the least-cost alternative to make to the Career Technical Center would be to build a ringwall,” Peterson said. “For Hurley High School, we determined the least-cost viable option was relocation.”

As an alternative, the Buchanan County School Board is looking to consolidate the Buchanan County Technology and Higher Learning Center with Hurley High School.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.