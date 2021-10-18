Self-taught guitarist wins Patrick Henry talent show

The best way to learn is trial and error, he said. The guitarist listens to a song, paying close attention to the pitch and the sounds of the notes so that next time he can recognize them on the guitar. He listens to music videos and memorizes the songs, always adding his own notes and a bit of his own creative style.

It’s an arduous process, but one that gives the teen a sense of reward and peace of mind.

“It’s an escape for me. No matter what goes on, I can play for hours. I can easily lose track of time,” said the teen.

His guitar skills began to soar when Lane purchased his first electric guitar, about six months after receiving the classical acoustic guitar.

He’s concentrated on playing classic rock songs of the 1980s, including music by Journey and Bon Jovi. A song that helped him improve his skills the most is “Cliffs of Dover” by Eric Johnson.

No doubt about it, his absolute favorite mentor is still the late Eddie Van Halen, a rock singer and songwriter who died last year.

Lane said he’s not quite ready for stardom yet. For now, he’d just like to get a few local gigs before he heads to the Army next year.

Virtual talent show