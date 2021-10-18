Self-taught guitarist wins Patrick Henry talent show

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Meadowview teen is being recognized for performing an electrifying version of the national anthem during a recent talent show at Patrick Henry High School.
Lane Rasnake, 17, has won the school’s talent show for two consecutive years for his electric guitar skills. This year, his emotional, spine-chilling rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” on the electric guitar was enough to impress students at the school whose popular votes made the young guitarist a second-time winner.
After all, it’s not every day you hear the instrumental version of the anthem played solo on an electric guitar.
“The electric guitar takes a lot more technique and technical skills to sound good,” said the teen, who, with a humble spirit, beat out about 20 other contestants to win the annual contest.
Arrangements are being made for the senior to perform the patriotic song on his electric guitar during Senior Night on Oct. 29.
“It feels great,” said the student from his home as his calloused fingers danced along the frets of a guitar while talking about his win.
“I love seeing people’s reactions when I play it. I played the song for my grandfather, and he got tears in his eyes.”
The national anthem was on the musician’s list of songs to master.
His brother, Wyatt Rasnake, is in the Marine Corps, and Lane plans to join the Army a year after he graduates from high school.
The guitar he held in his arms is one of eight guitars he has collected in just the past two years. His newest electric guitar, a Schecter Omen Extreme 6-FR, was an early graduation gift from his parents.
To hear the teen perform, you’d think he has been playing since he was a child. But Lane gravitated to the musical instrument only recently, picking up the skill on his own and with no formal instruction.
The student said he had no interest at all in guitar playing when he was surprised with a classical acoustic guitar from his father, Curtis Rasnake, for his 15th birthday.
“I actually can remember looking at the guitar lying on my bed. I was happy I got it, but I thought there was no way I could ever play it,” the teen said.
The closest he had come to playing a guitar was through an app on his phone called Garage Band.
“I thought this gift was going to be a waste of time,” said his mother, Audra Rasnake. “I thought it was something I’d have to dust around and he’d get tired of it and eventually put it away.”
Lane’s family was surprised when no such thing happened.
When he wasn’t practicing as a running back with the school’s football team, learning to play the guitar consumed every moment of every day for weeks at a time.
As soon as he would come home from school, Lane would start on the guitar.
“Within one night, I was hooked on it. But, I was really bad the first year I played,” he laughed.
His mother, who posted a video of Lane playing “The Star Spangled Banner” on Facebook, marvels at her son’s talent.
“He just seems to have an understanding for playing the guitar. It’s like he can picture the chords in his head. It blows my mind. We don’t have any musical people in our family, but he’s gotten the gift from somewhere.”
When COVID-19 hit the region and his high school transitioned to virtual learning, Lane took advantage of being at home to sharpen his guitar-playing skills.
Ironically, Lane confessed that he can’t read music yet, although he’d like to learn. Instead, he has trained his ears to play songs without any written music.
The best way to learn is trial and error, he said. The guitarist listens to a song, paying close attention to the pitch and the sounds of the notes so that next time he can recognize them on the guitar. He listens to music videos and memorizes the songs, always adding his own notes and a bit of his own creative style.
It’s an arduous process, but one that gives the teen a sense of reward and peace of mind.
“It’s an escape for me. No matter what goes on, I can play for hours. I can easily lose track of time,” said the teen.
His guitar skills began to soar when Lane purchased his first electric guitar, about six months after receiving the classical acoustic guitar.
He’s concentrated on playing classic rock songs of the 1980s, including music by Journey and Bon Jovi. A song that helped him improve his skills the most is “Cliffs of Dover” by Eric Johnson.
No doubt about it, his absolute favorite mentor is still the late Eddie Van Halen, a rock singer and songwriter who died last year.
Lane said he’s not quite ready for stardom yet. For now, he’d just like to get a few local gigs before he heads to the Army next year.
Virtual talent show
The school talent event is a good place to highlight the many talents of the students, according to Jillian Smith, a math teacher at Patrick Henry High School who is a student counsel sponsor. Because of the pandemic, the talent show held during homecoming week transitioned to a virtual event both this year and last year, she said.
“We marketed the show along the lines of TikTok where students could make short video clips to submit to us instead of performing on a stage in front of the student body. We noticed that also helped to increase student participation for those students who may get stage fright.”
Some of the performances included playing band instruments, solving Rubik’s Cubes, and doing magic tricks. Andrew Smith, an instructional technology resource teacher at the school, created a video that combined all of the student performances. After viewing the video, the student body had the opportunity to vote for their favorite performances.
“Lane is a very well-rounded student,” said Jillian Smith. “We see him performing in the classroom. We see him performing on the football field. He is willing to share his gifts in so many settings. It’s an excellent trait for him to have.”
