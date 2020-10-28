Seeking reelection, Lundberg focuses on business development, schools during pandemic

He also served on Gov. Bill Lee’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force — a group of government officials and criminal justice experts that created a 2019 report on key issues in the state’s criminal justice system. If reelected, Lundberg said, he would use that information to improve the state’s criminal justice laws.

“We want people who are a danger ... to society in jail and in jail longer. At the same time, people with nonviolent, relatively minor offenses should not be taking up space in our jails,” Lundberg said. “It’s costly for the locality, it’s costly for the state and it’s not good for society.”

Lundberg said he would also focus on reducing the pandemic’s impacts on Northeast Tennessee — particularly for its K-12 school systems. To start, he said, he’d look at school districts across the state to see which ones were faring best, and why.

“What policies have they put in place that have really moved the needle forward?” he said. “And, frankly, [we should look] at ones that have done really poorly. … Because not only are we looking for what works well, but what works badly, and how [to] prevent that from happening again.”

Lundberg said he believes he’s represented Northeast Tennesseans well in Nashville.

“I consider it one of the proudest things I do,” he said. “I’m humbled to be able to serve as long as I have. I hope voters will see that dedication and hopefully send me back.”

