Seeking reelection, Lundberg focuses on business development, schools during pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Oct. 22, Tri-Cities Airport officially launched Aerospace Park — a development project that airport officials hope will attract aerospace businesses to the area. Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said supporting the project was one of his biggest achievements during his first term representing District 4 in the Tennessee Senate.
“I lobbied very hard for funding for that from the state,” Lundberg said. “We put several million dollars into it. I’m very proud of that, especially in this region, because I think that is one of those capstones of true regional cooperation.”
As Tuesday’s Election Day nears, the 59-year-old is campaigning for a second term.
Lundberg emphasized his work on Aerospace Park, other business projects and criminal justice reform as key reasons voters should choose him again. And he said he’d make it a priority to help Tennessee’s public schools educate students well amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A native of Michigan who also lived in Colorado and Nebraska, Lundberg moved to Bristol in 1988 to work as a journalist for WCYB-TV5. He now owns and runs a public relations and marketing firm.
The senator said attracting other businesses to the region has been a long-term focus for him.
Beyond his work on Aerospace Park, Lundberg said he helped develop The Pinnacle shopping center while he represented District 1 in the Tennessee House of Representatives. And he said he’s had a hand in removing or reducing multiple government regulations that he said posed barriers to business development.
That included removing a number of professional privilege taxes – taxes people pay to be in certain professions. The laws were “taxing people to have a profession and do a job, and that goes contrary to what government should be doing,” Lundberg said.
He said he also helped reduce the Hall income tax, which is imposed on people and other entities that get interest from bonds and notes and dividends from stock.
“We have almost completely eliminated that,” Lundberg said.
He also served on Gov. Bill Lee’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force — a group of government officials and criminal justice experts that created a 2019 report on key issues in the state’s criminal justice system. If reelected, Lundberg said, he would use that information to improve the state’s criminal justice laws.
“We want people who are a danger ... to society in jail and in jail longer. At the same time, people with nonviolent, relatively minor offenses should not be taking up space in our jails,” Lundberg said. “It’s costly for the locality, it’s costly for the state and it’s not good for society.”
Lundberg said he would also focus on reducing the pandemic’s impacts on Northeast Tennessee — particularly for its K-12 school systems. To start, he said, he’d look at school districts across the state to see which ones were faring best, and why.
“What policies have they put in place that have really moved the needle forward?” he said. “And, frankly, [we should look] at ones that have done really poorly. … Because not only are we looking for what works well, but what works badly, and how [to] prevent that from happening again.”
Lundberg said he believes he’s represented Northeast Tennesseans well in Nashville.
“I consider it one of the proudest things I do,” he said. “I’m humbled to be able to serve as long as I have. I hope voters will see that dedication and hopefully send me back.”
