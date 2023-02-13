BRISTOL, Va. — The city will host its second open house for the public regarding work occurring at the city landfill on Feb. 21.

The open house is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in the commission room of City Hall. City Manager Randy Eads and two members of the Department of Environmental Quality’s expert panel — Craig Benson and Bob Gardner — are scheduled to be present to answer questions from the public.

It was the panel recommendations which form the roadmap for current and future landfill improvements, as outlined in a consent degree in Virginia and a temporary injunction issued in the federal lawsuit filed by Bristol, Tenn.

More than 40 people attended the first open house on Nov. 1, 2022. A number of projects have been completed and started at the landfill in the 3.5 months since that event.

On Friday the city announced through its website that the new upper liner for phase one of the sidewall odor mitigation system has been tied into the quarry landfill’s existing liner. Additionally, the final layer of soil is being placed on the liner to complete phase one of the mitigation system project.

The $11.9 million sidewall odor mitigation system was among the 10 steps recommended by the expert panel and one identified as most likely to help reduce complaints of foul odors emanating from the landfill. The work is occurring in two phases. The first involved creation and installation along the first 222 feet of the landfill — in an area identified as a likely source of emissions.

The second phase, which is now under way, includes extending two levels of piping along the remaining 4,700 feet of the quarry landfill sidewalls. The project is expected to be completed by June.

The “landfill gases from phase one [of the sidewall system] are being captured and burned off at the temporary flare,” according to the city.

“Pending further testing, additional piping will be installed to allow for the option of routing phase two of the sidewall odor mitigation system, continues with trench excavation and placement of the lower collector system,” according to the city.

The next phase of work planned at the landfill will involve the drilling of 35 new gas wells and tying those wells into the existing gas collection system. That project will also be handed by SCS Field Services but the final projected cost remains uncertain – potentially as much as $10 million.

The new wells, in addition to 39 existing wells, is expected to “assist in mitigating the ongoing odor issues, extracting fluid and vapors from the waste mass and treating the removed fluid and vapors,” according to the city.

City officials are coordinating on when the drilling is to begin.