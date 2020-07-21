KINGSPORT, Tenn.—The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will host a virtual movie night July 31 7 p.m.

The organization is asking the community to watch a movie from their homes and donate the money they would have spent at a movie theater on tickets and snack to the food bank to help feed neighbors in need.

As part of the promotion and all through the month of July, Pizza Plus is partnering with Second Harvest to take donations and will match those donations up to $10,000. The community can also donate to Second Harvest by going to https://netfoodbank.org/  by clicking on the COVID-19 response button and designating the funds to “Movie Night.”

“We wanted to create fun for families while they are still home for the summer and at the same time help feed our neighbors,” said Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “We are thankful for Pizza Plus for their partnership with us for the month of July. These donations will feed a record number of people who are struggling to keep food on the table in these hard times due to the pandemic.”

For more information on movie night, email specialevents@netfoodbank.org.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments