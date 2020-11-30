Season’s first snowfall forecast for Bristol area

Snow is expected to hit the greater Bristol region Monday afternoon, with accumulations ranging from a half-inch to 5 inches.

In Bristol, snowfall is expected to reach about an inch, said meteorologist Danny Gant with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“We’ll see a change from rain to snow and a mix of rain to snow,” Gant said. “Eventually, it will go to all snow.”

About 3 inches are expected on the mountains along the Russell-Washington county border, according to Gant.

Abingdon may receive an inch of snow, Gant said.

East of Bristol, expect 3 to 4 inches of snow on Holston Mountain at the Johnson-Sullivan county line in Northeast Tennessee, Gant said.

“Pretty much where the ridges are, that’s where the snowfall is going to be,” Gant said. “There’s not a lot of accumulation expected below 3,000 feet.”

In the valleys, Gant predicted just enough snow to cover the grass by Tuesday morning.

As for Smyth and Wythe counties, about an inch of snow or less is expected to fall in Marion and Wytheville, said meteorologist Nick Fillo with the National Weather Service at Blacksburg.