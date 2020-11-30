 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Season’s first snowfall forecast for Bristol area
0 comments

Season’s first snowfall forecast for Bristol area

Snow is expected to hit the greater Bristol region Monday afternoon, with accumulations ranging from a half-inch to 5 inches.

In Bristol, snowfall is expected to reach about an inch, said meteorologist Danny Gant with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“We’ll see a change from rain to snow and a mix of rain to snow,” Gant said. “Eventually, it will go to all snow.”

About 3 inches are expected on the mountains along the Russell-Washington county border, according to Gant.

Abingdon may receive an inch of snow, Gant said.

East of Bristol, expect 3 to 4 inches of snow on Holston Mountain at the Johnson-Sullivan county line in Northeast Tennessee, Gant said.

“Pretty much where the ridges are, that’s where the snowfall is going to be,” Gant said. “There’s not a lot of accumulation expected below 3,000 feet.”

In the valleys, Gant predicted just enough snow to cover the grass by Tuesday morning.

As for Smyth and Wythe counties, about an inch of snow or less is expected to fall in Marion and Wytheville, said meteorologist Nick Fillo with the National Weather Service at Blacksburg.

Higher elevations will get 2 to 4 inches in Smyth, Wythe and Tazewell counties, Fillo said.

“Most of Smyth County will receive half an inch to an inch,” Fillo said.

Tazewell County snowfall is expected to reach 4 inches at Burke’s Garden, Fillo predicted.

“It’s going to be kind of elevation dependent.”

The weather system bringing this snow is pushing up from Alabama, Gant said. “It’s a storm system moving out of the south. Wise and Lee counties are going to get it a lot sooner than everyone else.”

Snow is expected to start falling after sundown on Monday, with flurries continuing until Tuesday morning, Gant said.

“It’s not a big a deal if you live in the valley,” Gant said. “But it’s probably going to be a significant snowfall that could bring a winter storm warning if you live in the higher elevations.”

jtennis@btristolnews.com }| 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

+10
Former Marshall coach, victim of 1970 crash, got his start in Bristol
Local News

Former Marshall coach, victim of 1970 crash, got his start in Bristol

  • Updated
  • 8 min to read

Just five years after departing Bristol, Virginia, Rick Tolley became the youngest head coach in major college football as the leader of the Marshall University Thundering Herd. He had made progress with the much-maligned pigskin program in Huntington, West Virginia, when tragedy occurred on the evening of Nov. 14, 1970.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts