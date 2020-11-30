Season’s first snowfall forecast for Bristol area

Snow is expected to hit the greater Bristol region Monday afternoon, with accumulations ranging from a half-inch to 5 inches.
In Bristol, snowfall is expected to reach about an inch, said meteorologist Danny Gant with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
“We’ll see a change from rain to snow and a mix of rain to snow,” Gant said. “Eventually, it will go to all snow.”
About 3 inches are expected on the mountains along the Russell-Washington county border, according to Gant.
Abingdon may receive an inch of snow, Gant said.
East of Bristol, expect 3 to 4 inches of snow on Holston Mountain at the Johnson-Sullivan county line in Northeast Tennessee, Gant said.
“Pretty much where the ridges are, that’s where the snowfall is going to be,” Gant said. “There’s not a lot of accumulation expected below 3,000 feet.”
In the valleys, Gant predicted just enough snow to cover the grass by Tuesday morning.
As for Smyth and Wythe counties, about an inch of snow or less is expected to fall in Marion and Wytheville, said meteorologist Nick Fillo with the National Weather Service at Blacksburg.
Higher elevations will get 2 to 4 inches in Smyth, Wythe and Tazewell counties, Fillo said.
“Most of Smyth County will receive half an inch to an inch,” Fillo said.
Tazewell County snowfall is expected to reach 4 inches at Burke’s Garden, Fillo predicted.
“It’s going to be kind of elevation dependent.”
The weather system bringing this snow is pushing up from Alabama, Gant said. “It’s a storm system moving out of the south. Wise and Lee counties are going to get it a lot sooner than everyone else.”
Snow is expected to start falling after sundown on Monday, with flurries continuing until Tuesday morning, Gant said.
“It’s not a big a deal if you live in the valley,” Gant said. “But it’s probably going to be a significant snowfall that could bring a winter storm warning if you live in the higher elevations.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
