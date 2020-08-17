SCSO: Sullivan County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. --- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is working to provide testing for inmates and personnel at the Sullivan County Jail after a jail employee tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from the SCSO states.
Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for the SCSO, said that he was informed on Monday an employee tested positive. He said no tests have been done yet on inmates or other employees, but the sheriff's office is working with the Sullivan County Health Department to provide testing.
The SCSO news release also states that the jail's medical staff is working with any inmates that have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and those inmates are in quarantine as a precaution.
Since April, the SCSO has used screening protocols for newly arrested individuals coming into the jail, which includes a health and travel questionnaire as well as a temperature check. Jail employees have also gotten daily temperature checks.
Additionally the news release states the jail follows the guidelines established by the CDC for cleaning and disinfecting and anyone that has contact with inmates is required to wear a protective mask.
