SCSO: Jail escapees may be in white truck

Authorities continued Saturday to search for three inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County jail on Friday morning.

The three men, Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, of Kingsport; Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee; and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, remained at large Saturday.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt said the department has continued with the investigation. Detectives have been conducting interviews and following up on tips and information that has been received, he said.

The investigation has led the SCSO to believe that the inmates may possibly be in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck has a regular cab with a short bed, the SCSO said. The vehicle’s registration may be Tennessee 830GSD.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service have been assisting the SCSO since the men fled from the facility.

On Friday, Seabolt said the inmates left the facility through a HVAC air vent on the roof that was accessed through the ceiling of their cell. Authorities at the jail continue to determine exactly what happened but they are aware “security measures failed,” Seabolt said.

Authorities still have not said when the inmates fled or where they may have gone. There has also not been any word on whether anyone has been assisting the men, who now face escape charges.

“Our primary focus continues to be the apprehension of the escaped inmates,” Seabolt said.

Reward money is being offered by the TBI and the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the location and apprehension of the escaped inmates. The marshals are offering $5,000 for each inmate, and the TBI is offering $2,500 for each inmate.

Carr has been in jail on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Jennifer D. Carr, 39, whose body was found at their home in November 2019.

Sarver was in jail on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon. News reports in Virginia say that Sarver previously escaped from the courthouse in Pulaski.

Brown’s list of pending charges in Sullivan County include failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information on the escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them. Anyone with information can also call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.