Scott County's Wounded Warrior Ranch helps veterans heal

Elton East spent years in and out of the war in Iraq. It was rough. And he came home with injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But East said he found a refuge of peace by accepting Jesus Christ as his personal savior.

Today, the 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran runs the Wounded Warrior Ranch – a 30-acre spread in Scott County, Virginia that carries a Bristol, Virginia address.

Here, veterans and members of the law enforcement community are invited to spend a week – and work, taking care of rescue horses and learning how their pain can be helped by faith in God.

“I came here two years ago to start a ministry,” East, who grew up in Asheboro, North Carolina, said. “That’s a ministry to deal with any injury they still have after they served.”

This ranch lies along Boozy Creek Road.

Donations pay for the ranch to host week-long camps outside, May to September, where the wounded warriors who come here pay nothing – sometimes not even their travel expenses, East said.

It’s the bond of working together on the ranch that helps fill the spirits of the veterans with a “can do” attitude.

But it’s the reliance on the Bible that gives the glue that holds the ministry together, East said.

“The ministry is not a retreat,” he said. “When you come out here, you are 100% expected to work.”

Part of the magic, too, comes from everyone learning how to work with horses, East added.

“We take guys from all over the United States,” he said. “They camp right here on the ranch here. They do everything outside. We try to show them that they can still get out.”

East’s military career began in 2005, as an infantryman in the Army. He left the Army in 2012.

“I was pushed out of the Army because of my injuries. When I came out, it really broke me,” he said. “I felt like they took away my dream job.”

Yet now, in Southwest Virginia, he’s found a new dream.

“A lot of people ask me why we involved Christianity,” East said. “There are other organizations that will help veterans, but very few of them will involve faith.”