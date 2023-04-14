Legislation aimed at improving school safety advanced this week in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The Senate substituted House Bill 322 for its Senate companion, and it was approved 33-0 on Thursday, according the records on the General Assembly website. The bill passed the House 95-4.

The legislation proposes ways to strengthen school security and would mandate regular safety planning and drills in coordination with law enforcement.

It would require all schools to keep doors locked at all times when students are present and authorizes local law enforcement to take corrective action against schools that fail to lock their doors.

“This legislation was proposed months ago and has been continuously worked on throughout the session,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said in a written statement. “It is the result of input from every committee and an unwavering commitment to do all we can to prevent future tragedies like the one at Covenant School. The important safety measures outlined in the bill will go a long way to ensuring our schools are secure.”

Lundberg is a sponsor of Senate Bill 274 and chairs the Education Committee.

At the state level, it would establish a safety team including the Department of Safety, TBI, Department of Homeland Security, state Board of Education. An amendment transfers responsibility for directing the state-level safety team from the director of the Tennessee school safety center to the commissioner of safety.

It would require three annual drills including an armed intruder drill, conducted in coordination with the appropriate local law enforcement agency; incident command drill without students present to prepare school staff and law enforcement agencies on what to expect in the event of an emergency situation in the school; and emergency safety bus drill without students present to prepare school staff and law enforcement agencies on what to expect in the event of an emergency situation on a school bus.

The legislation also creates new hardware security requirements for newly-built and remodeled schools. After July 1, any new schools built will have to install classroom door locks that lock from the inside, have security vestibules for visitor entry, install a clear bullet-resistant or entry-resistant film on the glass panel of any exterior entry or basement-level window to prevent individuals from entering who are not allowed and have camera systems to continuously monitor each entrance hallway and communal area.