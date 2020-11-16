Scholarship created in honor of cafe owner killed in March

According to the new owner, a percentage of his sales at the restaurant also will go to the effort.

“We’re hoping we reach our goal, and if we surpass the goal, it may mean that we can support more than one applicant.”

Calvert plans to create a team of community members to serve as decision-makers for the application process.

“John reached out to so many people during the time he operated the restaurant. It’s so touching to have people who knew John come into the restaurant and break down in tears to see his legacy continuing.

“It’s a daily occurrence to meet people who are so grateful that I’m continuing his legacy,” Calvert said.

“Two customers came in for dinner tonight. I was really busy cooking in the kitchen, but when it slowed down, I went to their table and asked them about the food and service.

“The customers said, ‘You’re not John.’ They didn’t know.

“We all cried over dessert when I gave them the news that he had passed away. It was so difficult, but it was so beautiful to see how they missed him.”

He added that it’s important for people to know that the fundraising effort isn’t about him.