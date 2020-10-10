Saturday morning crash in Bristol, Va. results in no injuries

BRISTOL, Va. - A tractor-trailer truck ran off U.S. Interstate 81 early Saturday morning causing no injuries, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

A tractor-trailer was travelling southbound early Saturday when it ran off the road, struck wall and then struck the bridge overpass. The vehicle came to rest partially hanging off the overpass.

At 6:14 a.m. the VSP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the Exit 7 overpass to Old Airport Road. The 32-year-old male driver from Washington, D.C., who was not named was not injured in the crash the news release states.

Bristol, Virginia Police also responded to assist with traffic on Old Airport Road due to debris that had fallen from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.