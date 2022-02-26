Saturday festival reenacts the Battle of Franklin at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Dozens watched Saturday as men and women dressed in 18th century garb reenacted the Battle of Franklin in Johnson City.

The daylong festival included period demonstrations and concluded with the battle reenactment at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

In early February of 1788, Jonathan Pugh, who served as the North Carolina sheriff of Washington County, was ordered by the county court under Colonel John Tipton to seize property belonging to John Sevier, who served as Franklin’s governor, for his owed taxes to the state. Pugh obeyed the orders, seized some of Sevier’s property, and took them to Tipton’s cabin, at the present-day Tipton-Haynes Historic Site.

Sevier was angered by the seizure. Pugh’s actions had violated the Franklin Act, which was passed in 1787, and stated that any person attempting to perform an official act under North Carolina authority was subject to punishment.

Sevier and Tipton’s disagreements eventually led to a battle, which was played out Saturday afternoon.

Tipton, his family and some supporters were at the property when Sevier’s men went to arrest Tipton. Sevier claimed to use the law of Franklin to take Tipton into custody as Tipton said he had no right to do so because Franklin was not a legal state. Tipton was loyal to North Carolina and did not support Franklin or Sevier’s leadership.

The men called each other traitors and treasonous.

A battle erupted as the men refused to cooperate with each other, although Tipton-Haynes Co-Director Wes Spurgeon noted the conflict only lasted about 10 minutes.

While rushing out of the cabin, Tipton shouted, “Boys, every man who is a soldier come out.”

Several reenactors, carrying rifles and 18th century gear, scrambled across the property. Both sides fired volleys as smoke rose across Tipton-Haynes.

As Spurgeon noted, the gun battle was brief. Three men, however, died as a result of the battle, according to Tipton-Haynes. Sheriff Pugh, who had previously seized Sevier’s property, was fatally wounded and died several days later.

Sevier and his men retreated as Tipton and his men helped the wounded.

Following the battle, Tipton’s men took three of Sevier’s men, but then allowed them to return home.

Tipton had threatened to hang the three men, but was talked down by his men.

The casualty rate was low, historians say, because neither side wanted to hurt anyone. The men likely purposely fired shots poorly, shooting into the air, or in different directions.

The battle, the only one recorded during the lost state’s history, occurred three years after Franklin’s creation. The state never achieved permanent statehood, but its history is not forgotten in Tennessee — it’s also the namesake of several area entities, including State of Franklin Road in Johnson City and State of Franklin Bank.

Though the culture in Northeast Tennessee has grown immensely since the battle for statehood in 1788, the region’s origins are still commemorated with events such as the reenactment of the Battle of Franklin.

Before Tennessee became a state and Articles of Confederation had not yet been replaced by the U.S. Constitution, the counties of Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins and Greene were part of the land that constituted the state of Franklin in western North Carolina. It was a confusing time in the region.

Many, including Sevier, supported Franklin, while others, such as Tipton, were loyal and supported North Carolina. Both governments attempted to control the region.

After the battle, tensions remained, but Franklin’s support began to diminish.

North Carolina eventually gave the region west of the Appalachian Mountains which included Franklin, to the federal government, which created the Southwest Territory.

In 1796, that territory became part of the brand-new state of Tennessee, and Sevier became its first governor.

Tipton became one of the state’s first senators in the General Assembly.