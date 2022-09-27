Santa Train will return to the rails this November

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year.

Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic.

However, feedback and support from the community, in addition to positive developments regarding staffing, have made it possible for the train to run this year, according to a written statement.

“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”

The train will take its traditional 110-mile route from Shelby Yard near Pikeville, Ky., to Kingsport, Tenn. Additional details are expected to be announced in the days and weeks to come.

It is expected to distribute its traditional cargo of 15 tons of toys, food, gift wrap and other items, according to the statement.

“Going forward, our plan is to continue the event in Appalachia,” Tucker said. “The Santa Train means so much to so many, from the community to our employees. Our hope is to use the Santa Train tradition as a blueprint for community events and holiday trains in other parts of our network as well.”