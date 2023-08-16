While the calendar says its August, backers of the Santa Train have set the date for this Appalachian holiday tradition’s annual trek through Southwest Virginia.

The 81st annual Santa Train will occur on Saturday Nov. 18 — its traditional last Saturday before Thanksgiving, according to a written statement.

The train’s longtime sponsors remain CSX, Appalachian Power, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Soles4Souls.

The train will follow its traditional route from just south of Pikeville, Ky., across Southwest Virginia before ending its 110-mile journey in Kingsport.

About 15 tons of toys, clothing, school supplies, gifts and winter accessories will be distributed to hundreds of families at 13 stops along the route.

“We are honored to once again bring the Santa Train to life and share in the joy of the holiday season,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “I had the privilege of riding last year’s Santa Train and was able to see firsthand how beloved this tradition is by CSX employees, community members and volunteers alike, and we are looking forward to another year of serving the Appalachia area.”

The route includes two stops in East Kentucky before crossing into Virginia with stops planned at Toms Bottom, Haysi, Clinchco, Fremont, Dante, St. Paul, Dungannon, Ft. Blackmore, Kermit and Waycross — at the state line — before arriving in Kingsport.

“None of this would be possible without the Santa Train partners and community, and we are grateful for their unwavering support,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “This is truly a passion project for Team Santa Train, and we’ve been hard at work creating an unforgettable experience for those along the tracks this November.”

People are encouraged to follow Team Santa Train on social media for updates, route information and additional announcements regarding this year’s event.