Santa Train packed and ready for 80th anniversary

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers anticipate some of the largest crowds in recent history will greet the CSX Santa Train along its 110-mile journey.

The 80th anniversary run of the train, an Appalachian holiday tradition billed as the world’s longest Christmas parade, unfolds Saturday.

The day’s initial crowd will gather well before sunup in the CSX Shelby Yard just south Pikeville, where dozens of parents and children will hope for a glimpse of Santa and the day’s first toys.

The train is slated to roll out at 6 a.m., delivering toys, food, clothing and other gifts at a dozen other stops before pulling into Kingsport, Tennessee around 3 p.m.

“I think folks will really be excited and happy to see the train,” Jamie Horton of sponsor Food City said. “I think we’ll see a lot of people, probably the biggest crowds in a long time.”

Sponsors and volunteers have secured 9,000 plush toys, 5,000 backpacks and about 2,000 other toys, along with scarves, gloves, hats, hundreds of rolls of wrapping paper plus food and snack items and some handmade items.

Other sponsors include Appalachian Power, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Nashville-based nonprofit Soles4Souls.

A team of about 120 volunteers will leave the train at each stop carrying an array of toys and food items to hand out to those in attendance. Containers are color coded to be age and gender appropriate. Only soft plush toys will be thrown from the back of the Santa car.

As in recent years, trucks containing extra gift items will follow the train to each stop for children who may have otherwise missed out on getting something.

“The Santa Train is a time-honored tradition that brings so much joy to the people of Appalachian regions of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee,” Bryan Tucker, vice president of CSX corporate communications, said. “We’re thrilled to be able to return to the rails for the train’s 80th anniversary holiday season. The timing couldn’t be more meaningful.”

Stops are organized by CSX police and safety workers at each location who remind attendees to follow all safety directives and remain a safe distance from the train.

Ten stops are planned in Southwest Virginia. The first Virginia stop will be a brief 10 minutes at Toms Bottom in Dickenson County at 7:45 a.m. The second, also in Dickenson, will be for 15 minutes in Haysi.

From there the train will make the short jaunt to Clinchco, arriving about 8:40 a.m., then on to Fremont at 9:08 a.m. Both stops are in Dickenson County.

From there the train will chug to former coal hub Dante, on the Dickenson-Russell county line, After a 20-minute stop alongside the former Dante train station site, the train heads to St. Paul – which lies in both Wise and Russell counties – for what is traditionally one of the day’s largest crowds.

After 20 minutes at St. Paul, Santa’s elves get a short break as the train heads southwest to Dungannon – a Scott County town of 300 that country star Patty Loveless immortalized by intentionally mispronouncing to make it rhyme: “Pulling out of Dungannon, Look out Kingsport Here it Comes,” in her homage “Santa Train” that appeared on the 2002 “Bluegrass White Snow, A Mountain Christmas” CD.

The three final Virginia stops are in Scott County at Fort Blackmore at 12:48 p.m., Kermit at 1:48 p.m. and on the Virginia/Tennessee state line at Waycross at 2:20 p.m.

The CSX Santa Train’s final stop will be in Kingsport, where, instead of items thrown from the train, there will be a free community event. Santa’s Depot will feature holiday activities for children of all ages at Centennial Park in downtown Kingsport from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Arrival Location Duration

6:20 a.m. MARROWBONE 15 minutes

7:05 a.m. ELKHORN CITY 20 minutes

7:45 a.m. TOMS BOTTOM 10 minutes

8:07 a.m. HAYSI 15 minutes

8:40 a.m. CLINCHCO 15 minutes

9:08 a.m. FREMONT 25 minutes

10:08 a.m. DANTE 20 minutes

10:53 a.m. ST. PAUL 20 minutes

12:03 p.m. DUNGANNON 20 minutes

12:48 p.m. FT. BLACKMORE 15 minutes

1:48 p.m. KERMIT 20 minutes

2:20 p.m. WAYCROSS 15 minutes

2:58 p.m. KINGSPORT Route Ends