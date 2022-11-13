Santa Train almost ready to roll again

In late September the Mountain Empire learned of an early Christmas present that will be delivered this Saturday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, one of this region’s most storied traditions returns with the 80th anniversary running of the Santa Train.

Following the former Clinchfield route from Pike County, Kentucky to Kingsport, the Santa Train snakes into Southwest Virginia through the Breaks Interstate Park along the Russell Ford River and crosses the coalfield counties before ending in Kingsport. At 14 designated stops along the 110-mile route, some 115 volunteers help distribute 15 tons of toys, gifts, clothing, food items, backpacks and school supplies.

The train, which made its first trip from Elkhorn City, Kentucky, to Kingsport on Nov. 26, 1943, was the brainchild of a group of Kingsport merchants as a way to say ‘thank you’ to loyal customers. Original versions transported people to Kingsport to do their Christmas shopping but there is barely room onboard the modern day Santa Special, with multiple rail cars loaded full of gifts.

The train didn’t run in 2020 and 2021, but partners distributed gifts through four drive-through centers at regional Food City locations.

It initially appeared 2022 would be the same.

On Aug. 19, CSX said it would not run the train but gifts would again be dispensed at the drive-through locations. Then on Sept. 27, railroad officials reversed course and announced the Santa Train would return to the rails this fall.

Whirlwind of activity

The ensuing 45 days have been a whirlwind of activity, according to Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX, whose department is responsible for planning the train.

“With the global pandemic we experienced a shortage of workers and people to run our trains. We had a real hard time,” Tucker said. “We furloughed a certain number of workers but, after we got through the pandemic, the business came back as fast as it went away. When we started to call our people back to work we had a hard time staffing up. And this has persisted.”

This year CSX made progress and is now “confident” it can run the train without impacting its business customers.

“Everyone in the company is familiar with the history of the Santa Train. Everyone is proud of the rich history of the Santa Train; employees from upstate New York to Florida are just so proud of the Santa Train. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm,” he said.

That extends all the way to the top, as recently named CSX President and CEO Joseph Hinrichs will be among the volunteers onboard this year’s train.

“He’s heard a lot about the Santa Train from employees and board members and others across the industry. He is very excited to see it first hand and to participate,” Tucker said.

Huge logistical undertaking

Operating the train is a “huge logistical undertaking” and a process typically requiring months of planning and preparation, Tucker said. This year that process was condensed into weeks.

“It’s a significant organization and this year it’s more intense because of the short window we had. Usually we’re preparing for this months and months in advance,” Tucker said. “Fortunately we have a lot of dedicated people who care so deeply about the Santa Train, that are dedicated to making sure it is successful year in and year out.”

In addition to the train crew, partners and volunteers, CSX provides a “small army” of about 100 more workers to ensure safety along the route.

“Our CSX special agents, our police force and engineering employees are there to ensure safety on the ground and that people respect safety limits,” Tucker said. “Any other point during the year our message is stay away from the train. Trains are unforgiving and dangerous. This is just one morning and afternoon of the entire year we allow people to get up close and we need an army of people to ensure that is done safely and we have our team of experts that do that.”

Ground crews will “leap-frog” each other to ensure safety barricades and other provisions are in place to protect throngs of people at every stop.

“It’s a tradition that’s been going on since 1943. It‘s unbelievable. It’s a testament to our employees and how much they care about that community and the tradition that is the Santa Train that allows us to pull it together in record time. If we didn’t have that we wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” Tucker said.

There are no shortcuts on safety.

CSX personnel have already been working to ensure everything along the route is ready on tracks that are still in use today — albeit with less frequency than decades past.

“The Santa Train requires an extra amount of care. The tracks are always safe but the ballast, the areas around the train at the different stops and making sure crossings are clear of debris. That is another thing we’ve done on short notice,” Tucker said. “Our police are up there measuring making sure we have enough safety barriers because each stop is unique. We take satellite images of each stop to make sure we have things where they need to be.”

Tucker, who has ridden the train several times, appreciates the heritage of sharing holiday good will.

“This means so much to so many people and no one more than the people in those communities who have been enjoying this tradition, generation after generation,” Tucker said.

Food City

The railroad wasn’t the only entity forced to shift into overdrive to be ready for Saturday.

Longtime train sponsor Food City also spends months working with its vendor partners to procure food items, snacks and toys to be distributed along the route, Kingsport Eastman Road Food City store manager and Santa Train honorary Chairman Raymond Stockard said.

“Typically we start working on Santa Train in June or July so, when they made that announcement, we’re packing all that we do typically in months into five or six weeks,” Stockard said. “We’ve had to hustle.”

Food City also handles significant donations of handmade items.

“We have a tremendous amount of volunteers across the country that knit or make socks, gloves, toboggans, throws, dolls and gift items. It’s an amazing process. We work on Santa Train, in some form or fashion, almost year round,” he said.

Donations appear to be on par with previous years.

“It’s heartwarming our partners in the vendor community have responded like they have,” he said.

While Food City hosted the drive-through events in 2020 and 2021, Stockard said nothing can replace the excitement generated by the train and its cargo.

“If you’ve never ridden that train it’s hard to articulate what a special experience that is,” Stockard said. “I would classify it as [we are] beyond excited. It’s just really a special thing. A lot of folks along that route that come to those stops — some of those children — that will be all the Christmas they’ll have. It means a lot.”

A final packing party for last-minute food items and other local donations is scheduled Wednesday at the Eastman Road Food City store, starting at 5 p.m.

Soles4Soles

One of the Santa Train’s newest sponsors is among this year’s unsung heroes. Nashville-based nonprofit organization Soles4Souls recently held a massive packing party at its warehouse in Wadley, Alabama, to assemble much of the train’s valuable cargo.

Initially the organization provided donations, but that changed when the pandemic struck.

“In fall 2020, CSX and the partners asked us if we would be able to help them package the bags that would be given away at the different locations. So for the last three years our involvement has been more than providing items,” Tiffany Turner, the organization’s vice president of outreach, said.

Bags contain toys for each age range and Soles4Souls provides cold weather gear, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and coats, she said.

“We actually bring a team to our warehouse in Wadley, Alabama, and spend a couple of days packaging the bags, sorting them according to gender and age ranges for the different towns. This year, with the train going back on the rails, we had to prepare for 14 different stops. It’s a great team-building effort for us and, at the same time, we’re making sure 5,000 children get something special this holiday,” Turner said.

Building excitement

Historically thousands descend on St. Paul every year for the Santa Train’s 20-minute stop. Town Manager Debbie Baca said its return is welcome news.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to, all our downtown people, are excited. We’ve missed having it here. Not only have we missed it, it helps our downtown area,” Baca said. “We had concerns about whether it would come back after not running the past of couple of years. We’re so very glad to see it return.”

St. Paul Main Street Manager Kathy Stewart, who remembers going to the train as a child and then taking her daughter, is among those looking forward to Saturday.

“Everybody is excited. This always has a very large crowd and it is very, very popular,” Stewart said. “A lot of people come to town and we’re having a holiday market for crafters and artisans who we hope will bring more people to town as well.”

That joy extends to Kingsport, where the tradition was born.

“Having this long standing tradition return to Appalachia is the highlight of our year,” said Desteny Clemons, Santa Train coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber. “Volunteerism and giving back to the people in our region is something the chamber prides itself in. Getting word from CSX that the Santa Train would be on the tracks again in 2022, for its 80th year, immediately put us in the Christmas spirit. We can’t wait to see the smiles on each and every face at all the stops along Santa’s route.”

Santa says

Perhaps the jolly man wearing the red and white suit is the most excited about the train’s return.

“That tradition is so important to generations of families that want to come out and see it. I can’t say enough for the ‘we’re going to do it’ spirit that the CSX team has shown. They found a way to make it work,” Santa Claus said in a phone interview.

His weekend begins Friday with a party for area special needs children in Clintwood.

“We’re going to do the special needs party again in Clintwood so those children have a safe place. Santa goes up with some elves to pass out gifts and have a pizza party for them and they get to sit in Santa’s lap,” he said.

And what does Santa think while gazing out across hundreds of children at every stop calling out his name?

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I am the winner … That’s why I don’t leave the back of the train from 6 o’clock until 3:15, I’m there. It’s going to be a wonderful trip and a blessing to the whole mountain region.”