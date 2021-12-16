Santa Pal volunteers distribute boxes, discuss program's impact

BRISTOL, Va. — Santa’s elves were hard at work Thursday evening loading cars with all sorts of holiday cheer as the local Santa Pal program wrapped up another year of providing a helping hand to families in need.
With the toy distribution to 350 kids completed last week, volunteers worked Thursday to distribute household products, non-perishable food, a game, a stuffed animal and a variety of gift cards to 156 families served by the Santa Pal program this year.
“We’ve had a great year. COVID hasn’t slowed us down a bit,” Lavonda Lockner, the Santa Pal board president for the past six years, said while cars were being loaded outside the Bristol Virginia Schools central office building downtown.
Santa Pal serves students in Bristol Virginia City Schools, Bristol Tennessee City Schools and the eastern part of Sullivan County. The families must qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be eligible.
“We have a great connection with the schools and that is what helps make us so successful,” Lockner said.
The volunteer team loading the line of cars with all the goodies came from Bristol Virginia Schools and Santa Pal board members. State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, was also on hand to load boxes into the cars along with his Legislative Aide Jake Holmes. O’Quinn said he typically participates in Christmas distributions throughout the district, but this was his first time volunteering as part of the Santa Pal distribution.
“It definitely takes a team,” Lockner said.
The Santa Pal program was initiated in 1927 by a former editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.
Money to purchase the household goods distributed Thursday came from the fundraising efforts Santa Pal held throughout the year. There were raffle ticket sales and a golf tournament that helped raise the more than $20,000. The toys distributed to the children earlier came from sponsors who committed to spend at least $75 per child. Lockner said the group was able to get all the children sponsored.
“Without the community we could not do this,” Lockner said.
Santa Pal Treasurer Tammi Berry said the pandemic has fortunately not affected the group’s ability to raise funds.
“People have been very generous through the whole COVID time, this year and last year,” Berry said. We’ve been blessed. We have done well through our fundraising efforts. It has been a great season.”
Berry was looking forward to when the last car would roll though and the 2021 Santa Pal distribution would be a wrap at 7:01 p.m. Thursday.
“We are not quite sure how Santa accomplishes all this,” Berry said. “It’s exhausting, but it’s a great day. We love to give back.”