Santa Pal volunteers distribute boxes, discuss program's impact

“It definitely takes a team,” Lockner said.

The Santa Pal program was initiated in 1927 by a former editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.

Money to purchase the household goods distributed Thursday came from the fundraising efforts Santa Pal held throughout the year. There were raffle ticket sales and a golf tournament that helped raise the more than $20,000. The toys distributed to the children earlier came from sponsors who committed to spend at least $75 per child. Lockner said the group was able to get all the children sponsored.

“Without the community we could not do this,” Lockner said.

Santa Pal Treasurer Tammi Berry said the pandemic has fortunately not affected the group’s ability to raise funds.

“People have been very generous through the whole COVID time, this year and last year,” Berry said. We’ve been blessed. We have done well through our fundraising efforts. It has been a great season.”

Berry was looking forward to when the last car would roll though and the 2021 Santa Pal distribution would be a wrap at 7:01 p.m. Thursday.

“We are not quite sure how Santa accomplishes all this,” Berry said. “It’s exhausting, but it’s a great day. We love to give back.”