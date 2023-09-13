Santa Pal, Inc. will hold its fourth annual golf tournament to help raise funds for the program on Sept. 22.

The event is scheduled to occur at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, next Friday. Twenty-five teams will take the course at 9:00 a.m.

“We are so excited to have twenty-five teams and eighteen hole sponsors this year”, said Tammi Berry, board member of Santa Pal, Inc. “Christmas is coming fast and this event helps provide Christmas to local disadvantaged children. The thought of a child waking up on Christmas without any gifts is heartbreaking. That is the reason we work so hard throughout the year, to ensure that every child feels loved and valued especially on Christmas.”

Santa Pal, Inc. has been helping families for more than 80 years, working in partnership with the Bristol Tennessee, Bristol Virginia and the east zone of Sullivan County schools.

Santa Pal is administered by the United Way of Bristol.

For more information, to sponsor a child or make a donation, please call 276-582-1967.

Donations may also be mailed to Santa Pal, Inc. P.O. Box 212, Bristol VA 24203; or through PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=M9ZCCK9WPY78W.