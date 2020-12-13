Related to this story

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.
Local News

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.

Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way. At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

Bristol teen wins national horsemanship award
Local News

Bristol teen wins national horsemanship award

  • Updated

A horse and its teenage owner have spent the past year becoming the best of friends — and a winning pair in the eyes of judges. Mattie DeBord, 16, who took on the challenge of training her own weanling horse last September, credits hard work and dedication for helping her reap rewards as a national winner in a horsemanship competition.

COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region
Local News

COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region

  • Updated

Aimee Light has worked on the frontlines of COVID-19 since March, but last month she watched her own mother succumb to the disease. Light, the director of cardiovascular services at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, worked in the same COVID ward where her mother — Alicia Bledsoe Deal of Kingsport — was treated and ultimately died. Light shared that experience Wednesday during Ballad Health’s weekly news briefing.

$2.75M spent promoting casinos to voters in Virginia
Local News

$2.75M spent promoting casinos to voters in Virginia

Backers of the Bristol casino project spent an average 10 times as much per vote as similar efforts supporting casinos in three larger Virginia cities. State-registered committees funded by backers of casino projects in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth spent a combined $2.75 million this year to generate votes and public awareness in referendums on the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

