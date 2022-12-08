 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army looking for a few good bell ringers

The Salvation Army

Greenlee Willis, a Tennessee High School student, smiles as she thanks a person adding money to the Salvation Army bucket outside Sams Club in Bristol, Virginia Thursday.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

The Salvation Army of Bristol needs volunteer bell ringers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“The volunteers have done well when they’ve gone out,” Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army said Thursday. “It’s just getting enough volunteers to cover the shifts.”

According to Gilliam, the Bristol Salvation Army’s campaign is about $38,000 behind where they were this time last year. The campaign raised a total of $134,000 last year, which is also the goal for this year’s campaign. The money raised goes towards children’s Christmas toys, food and clothing, with excess funds supporting the Army’s other services like its shelter and homelessness prevention program, Gilliam said.

The number of families requesting Christmas assistance for toys, food and clothing is up 9% this year, Gilliam said, while across the board, assistance requests in all areas are up 68% from 2021. Last year, more than 6,000 families were assisted in the area, Gilliam said.

Volunteers may sign up to ring bells and collect donations outside a local Walmart, Food City store or other participating retail establishment by visiting www.register2ring.com. Gilliam said volunteers are asked to cover at least a two-hour shift any time from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The public has already given, and we greatly appreciate what the public is doing,” Gilliam said. “We’ve just got to get enough folks out to collect.”

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

