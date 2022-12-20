Salvation Army distributes gifts and Christmas joy to area families

BRISTOL, Tenn.— More than 270 families needing a little extra help to place presents under the tree this season received Angel Tree gifts from the Bristol Salvation Army hosted drive-thru Tuesday.

Taylor Lawson, who was in line to receive gifts for her four children, said she was grateful for the gifts provided to her family during a difficult time.

"This is the first time I've ever done this, and I hate to ask for help, but it's been really hard on me and stuff with money," Lawson said. "This really means the world to me. This has really helped me out, and I really appreciate it."

In total, the Salvation Army gave out around 879 presents to the 279 families that signed up for the Angel Tree Gifting program. Maj. Brooks Gilliam explained the pandemic changed the way they distribute gifts to parents. He believes it has changed the dynamic.

"Where we used to be able to find a location, and then folks could park and come in with the pandemic and the concern. That's where we've kind of gone to this drive-thru kind of approach, which is helpful. But it's also kind of impersonal," Gilliam said.

Sable Long, a Salvation Army volunteer, was shocked to see the number of gifts donated to the Salvation Army by the Bristol community and emphasized how impactful these donations are to the families that receive them.

"This year has been especially hard because of financial issues," Long said. "People are working 24 hours, and it's still not enough to make ends meet. So, this is a big relief before Christmas because of the donations of other people. That's awesome."