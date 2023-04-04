BRISTOL, Va. — Navy Week is underway across the Tri-Cities.

The U.S. Navy’s premier outreach program kicked off in Northeast Tennessee on Monday with numerous events throughout the region, including a mural dedication in Greeneville honoring the USS Greeneville, a submarine named after the town.

On Tuesday, Lt. Commander Kevin Chambers, head of the event planning department at the Navy Office of Community Outreach, was guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Bristol, VA/TN. Chambers explained how throughout Navy Week sailors engage with local groups and organizations educating them about what the Navy does to support them and what they do to support the Navy.

“[Navy Week] is an outreach program that started back in 2005 as a way to connect cities and communities throughout the country with the Navy that otherwise would not have any exposure,” Chambers said.

Held annually in 15 communities throughout the year, Navy Week is also a way to bring hometown sailors back home and is an opportunity for crew members to visit their vessel’s namesake. According to Chambers, Tri-Cities Navy Week consists of 60 sailors supporting over 100 events all week, culminating with this weekend’s NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chambers called this week one of the busiest Navy Weeks ever produced and commended the Tri-Cities community for their support.

“In all the locations I've been to I have yet to see a community that is more proud and is more supportive of the Navy than here in the Tri-Cities,” Chambers said. “Everyone has welcomed us with open arms. We are super excited to be here.”

As part of Navy Week, Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound will perform a public concert at the Bristol Downtown Center on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.