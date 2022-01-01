Sailboat club holds annual Frostbite Race on Watauga Lake

During the race, the weather on the lake was unseasonably warm with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds were gusting up to 25 knots, or 28 mph. This allowed the sailboats to reach faster speeds as they made their way through a course designated by a series of markers around the lake that led them around Clifford Island, near the center of the lake, and then back toward a red buoy that served as the finish line.

During the race, various sailboats and their crews faced unforeseen obstacles from near collisions to torn sails. For Ed Lockett, who served as the safety director for this year’s race, and has been a member of the WLSC since the 1980s, the 2022 Frostbite race was the best race he has witnessed in a while.

“It was better than last year, we had rain and for the first time didn’t have the race on the first,” Lockett said. “This was the most exciting race we have had in years.”

Throughout the race, members of the sailing club that were not competing had their eyes on Skipp Greene as the favorite to win the race. However, they were all pleasantly surprised when Bill Murdoch, his family, and The Canary (his sailboat) reached the buoy first. Murdoch, who had not competed in the race in two years because of COVID-19, wasted no time claiming his prize, bragging rights.