Sailboat club holds annual Frostbite Race on Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. — There was no chance of anyone actually suffering frostbite this year at the 2022 Frostbite Race as unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds turned Saturday’s annual New Year’s Day event on Watauga Lake from a unique way to begin the year into one of the best sailboat races spectators had seen in quite some time.
The Watauga Lake Sailing Club (WLSC) welcomed the start of the New Year as they do every year with the 22nd annual Frostbite Race.
Twelve sailboats crewed by the members of the WLSC, their friends and family, set off from the Lakeshore Marina in Hampton, Tennessee, to compete against one another in a race that has occurred in some unpleasant weather conditions in the past making Saturday’s event that much more pleasant.
Billy Becker, 60, who has competed in the Frostbite Race 15 times, was in high spirits as he spoke about what he expected the most significant challenge would be during the race and the friendly nature of the competition.
“With the really nice weather today, it’s going to be challenging for the skippers because of the high gusts of wind,” Becker said. “Some of us are very competitive, and I am one of them … with us going five to 10 miles an hour, it takes a little while getting past someone, and sometimes you make comments to them about their sailing ability or something like that, but it’s all in good fun.”
During the race, the weather on the lake was unseasonably warm with temperatures in the low 70s. Winds were gusting up to 25 knots, or 28 mph. This allowed the sailboats to reach faster speeds as they made their way through a course designated by a series of markers around the lake that led them around Clifford Island, near the center of the lake, and then back toward a red buoy that served as the finish line.
During the race, various sailboats and their crews faced unforeseen obstacles from near collisions to torn sails. For Ed Lockett, who served as the safety director for this year’s race, and has been a member of the WLSC since the 1980s, the 2022 Frostbite race was the best race he has witnessed in a while.
“It was better than last year, we had rain and for the first time didn’t have the race on the first,” Lockett said. “This was the most exciting race we have had in years.”
Throughout the race, members of the sailing club that were not competing had their eyes on Skipp Greene as the favorite to win the race. However, they were all pleasantly surprised when Bill Murdoch, his family, and The Canary (his sailboat) reached the buoy first. Murdoch, who had not competed in the race in two years because of COVID-19, wasted no time claiming his prize, bragging rights.
“Keep looking at the back of my boat. It’s got a picture of a Canary on it!” Murdoch exclaimed.
The members of the WLSC finished the day by celebrating the start of 2022 with a potluck meal.
Ed Lockett encouraged people who are interested in sailing to come and join them.
“We would like to invite people who are interested in sailing to come up on the weekends to the dock, just walk up to a captain of a boat and ask to join their crew,” Lockett said.