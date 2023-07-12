If You Go What: Railroad Day Where: Natural Tunnel State Park, 1420 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield, Virginia Travel Time From Bristol: One Hour. Follow U.S. Highway 58 west to the Natural Tunnel State Park exit along U.S. 58/U.S. 23 in Scott County, Virginia. When: Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Info: 276-940-2674

For more than a century, trains have charged through Natural Tunnel near Clinchport, Virginia.

Steam locomotives of the late 1890s have been replaced by the diesel engines of today on tracks now operated by Norfolk Southern Corp.

“It’s still an active railroad,” Said Robert Chapman the manager of Natural Tunnel State Park.

Officials at Natural Tunnel State Park monitor visitors to make sure they do not trespass on the tracks that cut through the park, Chapman said.

“Of course, we have to keep people off the tracks as much as possible,” Chapman said. “There are a few who push the envelope and want to walk through the tunnel.”

However this Saturday, park officials are inviting guests to do just that: Walk the tracks through the Natural Tunnel. All other times of the year, it is against the law to walk through the tunnel, Chapman said.

“Railroad Day is the only day when we allow people to walk from the south portal to the north portal and get to view end to end,” he said.

Saturday marks the ninth time the park has had the opportunity to let guests explore the cavernous tunnel, spanning 850 feet through Purchase Ridge in a rugged section of the Clinch Valley.

Geologists like author Tony Scales (“Natural Tunnel,” The Overmountian Press), native of Bristol, Tennessee, call the tunnel a natural wonder of Southwest Virginia.

“It’s millions of years old,” Chapman said. “It’s a cave through a mountain big enough for the train to go through. And it’s been carved by what is now Stock Creek.”

Historians have speculated that famed frontiersman Daniel Boone saw the tunnel but Chapman said there’s no proof Boone actually walked through it.

The tunnel is not completely natural, visitors will find out during Saturday’s opening. A small portion was carved out to make way for the trains, Chapman said. “They had to cut a hole just big enough to fit the cars through.”

Visitors can take the chair lift — for a fee — to reach the tunnel site or simply follow a moderate trail.

The natural amphitheater of the tunnel rises with sheer rock walls hundreds of feet high, affording breathtaking scenery that has attracted visitors for generations to the site between Big Stone Gap and Yuma.

“I think Natural Tunnel is definitely a natural landmark that is not as well-known as many of the other features of Virginia,” Chapman said. “But it’s been here just as long – if not longer. It’s a true marvel in stone.”

Over the years, the railroad company participated in the event, Chapman said.

“I’m trying to get the railroad back more involved,” Chapman said. “When we first started this, they brought an engine out. But you couldn’t touch it, and you couldn’t climb on it.”

Still, the once-a-year chance to go from one side of the tunnel to the other is a rarity, Chapman said.

“And we still call it Railroad Day because we actually walk the railroad through the tunnel.”