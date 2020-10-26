Russell County crash leaves 1 dead

SWORDS CREEK, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to an accident on state Route 67 Monday in Russell County that killed a pickup truck driver.
Kelly J. Hill, 59, of Swords Creek, died at the scene after a 2018 GMC Envoy crossed the double-solid yellow line and struck the 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck Hill was driving, according to a news release from VSP.
No other information was released Monday night.
The crash remains under investigation.
