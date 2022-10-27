Rural Summit looks to improve key SWVA data points

ABINGDON, Va. — Leaders and stakeholders from throughout Southwest Virginia began a two-day Rural Summit Thursday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon looking at data comparing the health, education level and employment of the rural areas of the region to the other areas of the state.

The meeting featuring leaders in the education, non-profit, business and health care segments examined what the data showed as challenges and opportunities for the area and began formulating ideas and strategies to move the region forward.

Dr. Jason Smith, the senior development adviser of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, took those gathered through a series of data points showing the rural counties of Southwest Virginia trailing most of the rest of the state in workforce development, income, education level, access to child care and the percentage of disabled workers.

The group spent the remainder of Thursday afternoon and will devote some time during Friday’s sessions to talk about ways to move the region forward.

“I would say this is the biggest opportunity everyone has to change things,” Heather Anderson, the director of the Division of Primary Care and Rural Health for the Virginia Department of Health said. “The conversations that are starting is because people want to take a different approach and do thing differently — breaking down silos, getting the right people in the room to have important conversations and to continue those conversations.”

Travis Staton, the president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, said the right people are in the room to begin moving the data in the right direction for Southwest Virginia.

“What regional event pulls together all these leaders, policy maker and decision makers to really see where we are, what we need to be working and what questions we need to be asking,” Staton said following Thursday’s session. The United Way of Southwest Virginia serves as the organizer of the Rural Summit. “The wins are that collaboration locally, but also with the new administration.”

Staton listed off several members of the Youngkin administration who are attending the event and listening to the issues and challenges confronting Southwest Virginia.

“We’re excited about the Youngkin administration,” Staton said. “They have been very open to helping Southwest Virginia and being a part. They are here to listen. They are here to learn, and I think they really do have a big interest in what we are doing.”

Friday’s session will be opened by an address from Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and continue with a series of speakers and workshops throughout the day.