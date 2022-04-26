Rotary Club honors two area educators

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Tennessee Virginia Rotary Club recognized two outstanding area educators during the 35th Annual Frank W. DeFriece Jr. Outstanding Teachers of Bristol awards ceremony Tuesday at the Bristol Train Station.

A teacher from the Bristol, Virginia school system was chosen as well as a second from Bristol, Tennessee schools. The winners were Ginny Swaggerty from Bristol, Tennessee and Kayla Knupp from Bristol, Virginia.

Knupp was overwhelmed and surprised by the recognition and acknowledged she would not be the teacher she is today without her students.

“It’s special for my students because I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. I would not be the teacher I am without my students,” Knupp said.

Each nominee for the Outstanding Teachers of Bristol received $500, with the winners of the award getting an additional $3,000. Their school also receives $1,000.

When asked what she plans to do with the cash prize, Swaggerty emphasized she already has plans for some improvements to meet the needs of her students.

“It’s amazing to be honored for something that rewards my heart every day,” Swaggerty said. “I definitely have plans to add some really cool stuff to our sensory room at our school and some playground equipment for my students that are in wheelchairs because they need it.”

Twelve teachers were nominated for the Outstanding Teachers award, six from Bristol, Virginia and six from Bristol, Tennessee.

For Bristol, Virginia, the nominated recipients were Highland View Elementary School’s Anna Campbell, Stonewall Jackson Elementary School’s Brittany Harris and Joseph Van Pelt Elementary School’s MacKenzie Murray, as well as Virginia Middle School’s Lee Walker and Darlia Williams and Knupp from Washington-Lee Elementary School.

The nominated teachers from Bristol, Tennessee include Anderson Elementary School’s Lucretia Brown, Avoca Elementary School’s Angie Meredith, Fairmount Elementary School’s Jameson Cross and Haynesfield Elementary School’s Kimberly Gassiot, as well as Swaggerty from Holston View Elementary School and Tennessee High School’s Tara Hartsoe.

At the awards ceremony, Tiffany Goforth, a Rotarian, told the story of how and why DeFriece Jr. created the award through which the Bristol VA/TN Rotary Club celebrates education and acknowledges the efforts and achievements of educators in the Twin City.

“Frank was an enormous supporter of our community and what education means to our children and the future of our cities,” Goforth said. “He knew the importance of education and that sometimes the toughest and most important jobs get the least amount of recognition.”