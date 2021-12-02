Rotary club gives more than $6K to area nonprofits

The Bristol Morning Rotary Club recently distributed $6,050 to area nonprofit organizations.
Bristol Youth Leadership, Rivers Way, Girls Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol all received $1,100. Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol Virginia City Schools Communities in Schools program and the Bristol YMCA also received $550.
“On Giving Tuesday, our club was extremely honored to be able to help supplement the great work that these organizations are doing in our community by providing funds to help them accomplish their goals,” Bristol Morning Rotary Club President Amy Shuttle said. “Our Rotary Club truly believes in doing things that help benefit our community. We have volunteered to clean our community lakes and rivers, collected food for area food banks and continue to volunteer throughout the year to help better our community.”
The funds donated were the proceeds from the club’s annual Summer’s End 5K race. The Bristol Morning Rotary Club has provided more than $1 million in scholarships, grants and annual gifts to area students and non-profit agencies.
