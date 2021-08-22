Roger Watson named Bristol Herald Courier managing editor

BRISTOL, Va. — Roger Watson, a community newspaper veteran of three decades, has been named managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.

Watson, 52, a native of Lenoir, North Carolina, starts Thursday. He comes to Bristol from Farmville, Virginia, where he has been editor of The Farmville Herald since 2020.

He worked his way up in the industry, first as a sports writer and news reporter before becoming editor at the Black Mountain News in Black Mountain, North Carolina. He has also held several administrative roles, including serving as publisher for more than 12 years of The News Leader in Staunton, Virginia.

“Bristol is buzzing with potential,” Watson said. I can’t wait to get on board with the staff at the Herald Courier to explore some of the key community topics and begin learning from the community how they want to move forward.”

“The local community newspaper is an important piece of every city. The Herald Courier has produced great work. My job is to make sure we continue to maximize our resources to produce great journalism on a daily basis. ”