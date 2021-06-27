Rodeo in the Valley returns the equestrian activity to Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. — For the first time in more than a decade, hundreds gathered at the Anderson Farm in Washington County for an action-packed rodeo.

Owner Mike Anderson said a rodeo was last held at his farm off Reedy Creek Road back in 2007. Rodeos had been held often, gathering spectators and competitors from around the region.

After the COVID-19 pandemic left area residents indoors in 2020 and early 2021, rodeo organizer Brad Nelms said it was time to return to the farm.

On Friday, about 2,000 people visited the farm to watch a wild night of rodeo fun. Another couple thousand people returned Saturday. Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. and a patriotic opening ceremony began at 7:30.

Cowboys and cowgirls rallied around the arena carrying the red, white and blue American flag. The announcer, contrasting the event from other sports events, said rodeo competitors and participants stand for the flag. He asked veterans in attendance to stand, as well as nurses, doctors and emergency personnel who have worked hard during the pandemic.

The opening ceremony concluded with a flyover by a helicopter carrying a large American flag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}