Rocky Mount State Historic Site expanding with 15 additional acres

Boring said the land lies on the opposite side of Hyder Hill Road from the historic structures, which were facing increasing pressure from encroaching residential development. The association has been working to purchase the land for years, he said.

Previously, the state purchased land at the corner of Hyder Hill Road and Austin Springs Road. The purchase means the state owns the entire length from U.S. Highway 11E to Austin Springs Road.

“This is a significant moment for Rocky Mount,” Boring said. “We understand that commercial and residential development are a part of a growing community, but we strongly believe in the importance of preserving our history and ensuring it is never forgotten. We are proud to have taken this important step to ensure today’s visitors and future generations will continue to experience the special ambiance of our treasured historic site.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the purchase from the Bachman family, it was owned by the late Sally Masengill, who previously served on the Rocky Mount board. Boring expressed appreciation to the Bachmans for working with Rocky Mount.

Boring said the association raised funds to purchase the land by conducting a capital campaign with its current and prior board members, collecting enough pledges to go toward the expansion.