The Robinette Company announced Thursday it plans to build a new $10.3 million facility in the Piney Flats Industrial Park.

The new 100,000-square-foot facility will meet growing demand and house equipment related to the manufacturing of film-related products, according to a written statement. It will employ about 70 people.

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in the statement. “I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”

With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the new facility will be The Robinette Company’s fourth location. Through this expansion, the company will create 70 new production jobs in Sullivan County.

“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process. We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County,” Joe Robinette, CEO of The Robinette Company said in the statement.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable expressed how proud he is to see the continued expansion of the Robinette company in Northeast Tennessee and acknowledged the hard work that the county’s partners have put in to make the investment possible.

“Since Joe Robinette started this company in 1987, we have watched them grow into the world-class company they are today, with expansion after expansion,” Venable said in the statement. “I would like to thank NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and our partners for securing this investment and its accompanying jobs right here, where Tennessee begins its business day!”

The Robinette Company has lengthy history in the paper printing industry.

The company began printing roll paper for the milling industry and has since expanded into a full-service packaging manufacturer for the food, pet food, consumer, beverage, lawn and garden, nutraceutical [pharmaceutical alternative] and health care industries.

The Robinette Company’s expansion will bring the company’s total employment in Northeast Tennessee to nearly 450 people.

“TVA and BrightRidge congratulate The Robinette Company on its decision to expand operations in Piney Flats. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to growth in the valley. We are proud to partner with NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and look forward to The Robinette Company’s continued business success," John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development, said in the statement.

The new facility will be on Mountain View Road in the Piney Flats Industrial Park.