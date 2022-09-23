Road construction to disrupt northbound travel on SR 93 Sunday evening

Road construction on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may disrupt travel for some motorists Sunday night.

A press release from Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation said, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic between State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) and State Route 126 (Memorial Boulevard) as crews perform asphalt repairs on the bridge over Shipley Road.

Northbound traffic will be detoured off State Route 93 to State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) to SR 126 (Memorial Boulevard) and then back to State Route 93. Signage will be in place to direct motorists around the work zone.

All lanes are expected to reopen by midnight.