BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia’s first licensed medical cannabis producer returned home and will open its latest dispensary on Gate City Highway.

RISE Dispensaries held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Bristol dispensary at 780 Gate City Hwy. The location opens to the public on May 24.

Located in a former insurance office, the dispensary is a short distance from the former Bristol Mall where Dharma Pharmaceuticals originally operated. Dharma’s local founders sold the business to Green Thumb Industries in 2021 but remain actively involved in the operation, which is now based in Abingdon.

“We’re like a boomerang. We told our patients we’d be back,” said Shanna Berry, Dharma co-founder and now Virginia market leader for GTI. “They didn’t want to drive to Abingdon. Our patients have been waiting for us to come back to Bristol … This is a great area in terms of the development perspective. It’s exciting.”

The dispensary will employ about 10 people and GTI/RISE employ 175 in Southwest Virginia. This is the group’s fifth dispensary, joining facilities in Abingdon, Christiansburg, Lynchburg and Salem. The firm’s sixth dispensary is scheduled to open in Danville in June, Virginia Market Leader Jack Page said.

“Obviously our home was in Bristol and we’re very happy to be back in Bristol but we also know the opportunities for not only us but the entire city,” Page said.

While currently restricted to six sites, Page said they would welcome the change to expand.

“We would like for patients to have better access. The regions are attempted to be divided by population so we have the largest geographic region,” he said.

The dispensary program was originally overseen by the Virginia Pharmacy Board but that has been transferred to the new Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

RISE can sell only to Virginia residents who have a doctor’s certification that says the provider feels the patient may benefit from medical cannabis. There is no age restriction since it was originally developed for children with seizures. However a minor must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We will have information here for people to register as a patient if they’re not already registered here,” Page said. “To enter the dispensary, one must be a patient or companion of a patient.

“It’s like a typical medical office intake — demographics, what medications you’re taking, compliance — and then we’ll offer a pharmacist consultation. He will work with the patient and decide what is best for them. It’s not like a normal prescription where they give you exactly what’s on that piece of paper.”

Inside the dispensary is a wide array of products containing varying levels of THC and CBD, including vape pens and edible products.

“We’re unique because we still have the original Dharma products as well as the Green Thumb products. There are similar products just different flavors. Our Dharma gummies are in three different flavors — fruit punch, raspberry and lemon-lime,” Page said.

“Tangerine, for example, is 200 milligrams of CDB in the package and 100 milligrams of THC. We have our botanical cannabis in different forms … Dogwalkers are miniature pre-rolled products to enjoy when walking your dog around the neighborhood,” Page said.

In addition to its own products RISE will carry brands from other licensed processors in Virginia. Berry said locally produced products are sold at other dispensaries across the state.

“This is obviously a great location right off I-81. Lots of visitors are coming through here already and we think that will continue to grow over the next few years. We’re excited about new growth,” Councilman Anthony Farnum said.