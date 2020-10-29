Riddle focuses on health insurance, child care in bid for state Senate seat

Riddle said the struggles of low-wage workers — many, she said, can’t afford to purchase their own health insurance — have fueled her interest in health care reform.

“[My restaurant coworkers] would come into work and have to work through a massive amount of pain because they couldn’t get to the doctor or the dentist, or they would come into work sick as dogs ... because they [had] bills to pay and they [didn’t] have sick leave,” Riddle said.

TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, is mostly limited to parents with kids under age 18 and extremely low incomes, along with people facing unique health challenges, Riddle said. If elected, she said she would work to expand the program to include more people who can’t afford to buy insurance but “make just a little too much” to meet the state’s current requirements.

“The federal government would pay 90% of that, and there’s already legislation in place [for] the other 10% [to] be paid for without harming any of the taxpayers,” Riddle said.

She added that she thinks Ballad Health is a “medical monopoly” that has driven up health care prices and reduced residents’ health care options. She said she’d back legislation allowing more health care businesses to compete with Ballad, a change that would also generate more jobs, she said.