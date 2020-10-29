Riddle focuses on health insurance, child care in bid for state Senate seat

Amber Riddle said her campaign for the Tennessee Senate’s District 4 seat is rooted in her years of serving and cooking at restaurants in the Kingsport area.
“I got to meet so many other people [through that work], and I realized that what we have in office right now is not representing the majority of us working-class people,” said the 30-year-old Democratic nominee for the seat. “We need more diversity, people from all different kinds of backgrounds, in office.”
Riddle said she would work to improve health care options and make child care more affordable if elected. She also stressed the need to protect Tennesseans from food and housing insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A lifelong Kingsport resident, Riddle said she has worked full-time since she was 18, mostly at restaurants, while putting herself through school and raising her children. She was recently furloughed from her job as a server at the Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport, she said.
Riddle said the struggles of low-wage workers — many, she said, can’t afford to purchase their own health insurance — have fueled her interest in health care reform.
“[My restaurant coworkers] would come into work and have to work through a massive amount of pain because they couldn’t get to the doctor or the dentist, or they would come into work sick as dogs ... because they [had] bills to pay and they [didn’t] have sick leave,” Riddle said.
TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, is mostly limited to parents with kids under age 18 and extremely low incomes, along with people facing unique health challenges, Riddle said. If elected, she said she would work to expand the program to include more people who can’t afford to buy insurance but “make just a little too much” to meet the state’s current requirements.
“The federal government would pay 90% of that, and there’s already legislation in place [for] the other 10% [to] be paid for without harming any of the taxpayers,” Riddle said.
She added that she thinks Ballad Health is a “medical monopoly” that has driven up health care prices and reduced residents’ health care options. She said she’d back legislation allowing more health care businesses to compete with Ballad, a change that would also generate more jobs, she said.
On the child care front, Riddle said Tennessee is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds earmarked for low-income working parents through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. She said that if elected, she’d push to use those funds to help all Tennesseans, not just the poorest, pay for child care and after-school programs.
“It would open the doors for so many families and single parents to be able to work more,” Riddle said. “For just two kids at one of the cheaper day cares in this area, it’s $1,600 a month. That’s what a lot of people around here are making a month. They can’t afford that.”
And amid the ongoing pandemic and recession, Riddle said she would work to protect residents from housing insecurity and hunger — challenges she said she has experienced firsthand in some of her own harder years.
“I’m almost positive that the order to not evict families has already [been] lifted,” Riddle said. “People have been out of work for so long. They’re not ... able to pay their rent right now. … Nobody should lose their home for something that they can’t even control.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.