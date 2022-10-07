Richmond, Roark honored for work with victims of domestic abuse

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Volunteers, community leaders, elected officials and police officers gathered Friday to honor two fallen officers and those who are continuing their work.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Service and Protection Awards, which were held outside the Branch House Family Justice Center, Branch House Executive Director Deb Richmond began by remembering Officer Mark Vance of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and Sgt. Steve Hinkle of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, who gave their lives in service of their community in 2004 and 2019.

"We're humbled together today in the memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community," Richmond said. "These are law enforcement and correction officers who have died in the line of duty. I personally worked with Officer Mark Vance and Sergeant Steve Hinkle. I consider them dear friends of mine.

"So, we're together today to encourage the family and friends of all who have fallen to remember their sacrifices and openly pledge they will never be forgotten."

The Steve Hinkle Professional Award was presented to a surprised Richmond, who served as a lieutenant in the Bristol Tennessee Police Department for nearly 30 years before joining Branch House.

Officer Chesney Roark, was honored with the Mark Vance Memorial Award in recognition of work with victims of domestic abuse and going above and beyond in service of the community.

For Roark, receiving the Vance award was an emotional moment, as well as a time of professional pride and recognition for her work.

"To me, it means that we're not forgetting Mark's memory. He's alive with us still to this day in the sacrifices that he made for our community, and to have this award, this is the ultimate award in law enforcement in our area. This is what everybody strives to achieve, and to win this is the biggest honor," Roark said.

Roark highlighted the importance of the Branch House Justice Center as a resource and safe space for the victims she and her fellow officers strive to serve and protect on a daily basis.

"They are the best thing that's ever happened to Bristol or Sullivan County having the resources local to help our victims where they don't," she said. "I've had them before. They don't want to go to the hospital. They want the anonymity of coming to this house and being just the only person here. They have everything under one roof that a victim needs to go out and be able to put a stop to abuse."

During the ceremony, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin and Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps presented certificates of recognition to officers who have performed acts of bravery in service of victims of domestic abuse.

The officers recognized were BTPD Officer Cody Peters,Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Detective Steven Riner and Kingsport Police Department Detective Justin Fleenor.

The families of Mark Vance and Steve Hinkle attended the ceremony.

SCSO Lt. Price was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award by Richmond for his work assisting in the maintenance of Branch House.