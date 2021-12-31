Richlands native hired as Food City dietitian

Food City recently announced the addition of a dietitian to its health and wellness team in the grocery chain’s Tri-City division.
Kirby Moir, originally of Richlands, Virginia, and currently a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, was hired for stores in the Tri-Cities area.
A dietitian is a health professional who is a food and nutrition expert. They have extended education and specialized training to promote health and prevent or treat disease through food.
“Many of the issues that adversely affect our health and wellness are a direct result of our eating habits — good or bad. We’re happy to welcome two new licensed registered dietitians to our wellness team. This enables us to continue to offer programs and services to better educate our consumers and associates as to the nutritional value of their purchases and assist them in making more informed choices for their families,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.
Moir completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Radford University, studying nutrition and dietetics. She then completed her dietetic internship at Virginia Tech, with an emphasis on leadership and professional development.
Moir was a member of the Radford University women’s club lacrosse team, as well as the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, and also served on their dietetic committee. She dedicated the first five years of her career serving the Tidewater region of Virginia as a private dietitian working one-on-one with clients and providing medical nutrition therapy. During that time, Moir worked with businesses, corporations, community centers, schools, and sports teams to provide group sessions, classes and develop content for initiatives. She then transitioned to a more clinical role with a mix of inpatient and outpatient experience, including extensive work counseling patients undergoing surgical and non-surgical weight loss.
Moir received her certification in adult weight management training. She later relocated to Bristol, Tennessee, serving Johnson City Medical Center as an inpatient clinical dietitian. She currently resides in Bristol, Tennessee with her fiancé, Rob. She enjoys long walks with her two Boykin Spaniels, Llew and Dram, loves spending time outdoors. She is happy to be back in the mountains.
“My interest in the career of dietetics’ was sparked by the careers unique ability to spread awareness and promote improvement of health status through nutrition education and intervention,” Moir said. “My passion for health and wellness is reflected in my day-to-day life. I enjoy sharing my knowledge and experience with patients, colleagues, and local community to help achieve their best self.”