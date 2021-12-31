Richlands native hired as Food City dietitian

Food City recently announced the addition of a dietitian to its health and wellness team in the grocery chain’s Tri-City division.

Kirby Moir, originally of Richlands, Virginia, and currently a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, was hired for stores in the Tri-Cities area.

A dietitian is a health professional who is a food and nutrition expert. They have extended education and specialized training to promote health and prevent or treat disease through food.

“Many of the issues that adversely affect our health and wellness are a direct result of our eating habits — good or bad. We’re happy to welcome two new licensed registered dietitians to our wellness team. This enables us to continue to offer programs and services to better educate our consumers and associates as to the nutritional value of their purchases and assist them in making more informed choices for their families,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Moir completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Radford University, studying nutrition and dietetics. She then completed her dietetic internship at Virginia Tech, with an emphasis on leadership and professional development.