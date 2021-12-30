 Skip to main content
Richlands Lions Club awards top four 'peace posters' in art contest
Richlands Lions Club awards top four 'peace posters' in art contest

Richlands Lions Club

Isabella Lawson (third from the left) is the winner of the Richlands Lions Club’s 2021 Annual International Peace Poster Contest. Lawson was one of the 145 students from Richlands Middle School participating in the contest. The theme of the contest was “ We Are All Connected.”  Lions Clubs around the globe have been sponsoring the peace posters art contest for three decades. Pictured (left to right) are the top four participating students from Richlands Middle School: Campbell Hrovatic, Kayla McGraw, Isabella Lawson and Bryan Hay. Lawson’s poster will be judged next at the Lions Club District 24E competition.    

