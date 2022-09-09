Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act

It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend.

Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages going live between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees dropping into the mid-60s by midnight with a 10% chance of precipitation.

Chances for rain increase Saturday, but organizers say the show will go on rain or shine.

“We can’t control the weather and it is an outdoor event,” Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music said Thursday. “We have a no ticket refund policy. We have had rain before. We are hoping we don’t have rain that lasts from daylight to dark. A little rain never hurt anyone."

In the event of inclement weather, any change in schedule announcements will be made from the stages and updates will be sent from the festival's website and through the festival's free smartphone app.

“Things that worry you are lightning, the threat of a hurricane or something like that,” Ross said. “We stay in touch with the weather people and, when they tell us if we had to evacuate we would evacuate. but I think we’re going to be OK this weekend. We might get some showers but the good Lord looks down on us. We might get wet, but it’s not terrible.”

The forecast currently calls for a 50% chance of showers Saturday morning and afternoon, with chances diminishing after sunset.

As for the festival's first-ever Ferris wheel - it was installed Thursday afternoon in the Sessions Hotel parking lot.

Opening night performances are set on nine outdoor stages including State Street, Piedmont, Cumberland Square Park, at the country mural, 6th, 7th and Moore streets, the Lauderdale stage at the Sessions Hotel and next to Machiavelli's on 5th.

The State Street lineup includes singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman, The War and Treaty and headliner Tanya Tucker at 5, 7 and 9 p.m., respectively.

Other headliners, The Wood Brothers play at 9:30 p.m., on Piedmont, Fantastic Negrito is at the park at 10 p.m. and the Jerry Douglas Band has the 9 p.m. show at the mural.

Indoor stages include the Paramount Center for the Arts, Cameo Theatre, State Line Bar and Grill, Borderline Billiards, Theatre Bristol, Shanghai and O'Mainnin's Pub.

Other Friday notables include Dave Eggar at the Paramount, Aaron Lee Tasjan at the Cameo.

Performances continue until midnight on some stages.

One change this year is the artist merchandise sales will occur inside a tent in a parking lot at the intersection of State and Fifth, next to the BCM offices. In recent years T-shirts, CDs and other items were available inside the former bank location at State and Moore, however Bloom restaurant recently relocated into that space.

Festival merchandise will be available inside a trailer at the intersection of State and Piedmont, including festival T-shirts, hats, stickers, posters and other items.

BCM officials reported Thursday a limited number of tickets remain for the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle. Tickets are $100 each and each has two chances to win. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold. The raffle has an array of cash and prizes valued at more than $250,000. The drawing is scheduled to occur Sunday starting at noon outside the BCM Museum. The raffle is a major fundraiser for museum programming.

Three-day weekend passes and individual adult Friday tickets will be on sale at six festival ticket booths located at entrances on State, 8th and 6th streets in Tennessee, as well as Goode and two Cumberland Street booths in Virginia.

Adult tickets for Friday are $50, while weekend passes will be $150 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC