BRISTOL, Va. — The owner of land a stone’s throw from the Bristol Casino is asking the city to rezone the site for potential commercial use.

J.S. Roberts Jr., is seeking to have three vacant acres on Grove Park Drive rezoned from R-2, single and two-family residential, to B-3 general business. The Planning Commission reviewed the presentation Monday and voted to send the request to the City Council for a joint public hearing, which will likely be held next month.

Grove Park Drive is in Tennessee and the vacant lot is just across the border in Virginia. The casino is clearly visible through the trees on the right hand side of the site. The access street, which is completely in Bristol Tennessee, is narrow and hilly with a few homes in the immediate area. Access is located at the bottom of the hill with the street going upward in both directions.

“I don’t really have many issues. The only thing I think we need to consider is the houses that do exist on that street to make sure it would not negatively impact them,” Chair Daniel Shew said after the meeting. “It makes more sense if the casino or someone else were to purchase the property and it were to connect from the Virginia side. That [Tennessee] access wouldn’t be needed anymore and that would make perfect sense.”

Shew said “we knew this was coming,” referring to efforts to develop areas in and around the casino, which is located at 500 Gate City Highway in the former Bristol Mall.

“That whole area is changing fast,” Shew said.

Commission member Susan Long said it “makes sense” for the property to be rezoned for commercial use.

Attorney Randy Kennedy, who represents the property owner, said he doesn’t have “any idea” about any future plans for the site.

“I don’t know if he’s had an offer. I know when it was lots he had people talk to him about putting houses there but he has no offer on the table right now,” Kennedy said.

City Planning Director Jay Detrick said it is “unclear” if the land currently has any utility service, adding any development there might require using utilities from Bristol Tennessee since it is abuts the state line.

The front of the property appears to be below the level of the street but rises toward the back.

After the public hearing, the measure will return to the Planning Commission for review and a recommendation, Detrick said. It will ultimately be the council’s choice to approve or reject the change — requiring two readings of the ordinance.