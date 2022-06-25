 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reward, pre-registered members can pick up Hard Rock Unity cards today

Bristol Casino

The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, installed a new sign recently at the former Bristol Mall. The temporary casino is scheduled to open July 8 while construction begins on the permanent hotel and casino.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

Hard Rock Bristol reward members and pre-registered members may pick up their Hard Rock Unity cards beginning today.

The casino announced Friday that pickups of the cards will be held for the next two weekends prior to the temporary casino’s official opening Friday, July 8. Pickups can be made at the temporary casino location at 500 Gate City Highway, the former site of the Bristol Mall. Guests should follow signage around to the entry where they may pick up the Unity cards.

Dates to pick up the cards are set for Saturday, June 25, Sunday June 26, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. The times to pickup the cards each day is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any guest who signs up will receive a coupon for free food at one of the food trucks that will be present each day. Must be 21 and show valid identification to sign up.

