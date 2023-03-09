BRISTOL, Va. — After previously focusing on the expected costs of fixing the city landfill, City Council members Thursday delved into the details of a spending plan with increased revenues but additional needs.

City Manager Randy Eads told the council he expects to present the proposed fiscal 2023-24 budget at the council’s March 28 meeting, but on Thursday presented estimates on tax and other revenues expected for the upcoming fiscal year. He also presented additional funding requests including for 16 additional employees.

Major revenue streams including real estate, personal property, sales, prepared meals and lodging taxes are all forecast to increase while only two categories are expected to decline.

Real estate taxes are forecast to rise from $12.5 million this year to over $13 million with no rate increase programmed. All “other” tax categories are expected to increase from $15.7 million to over $19 million.

Sales tax revenues are expected to rise from $4.4 million to $5.65 million while lodging taxes on hotel room rentals are expected to increase from $1.8 million to $2.1 million.

The city’s restaurant tax on prepared meals is expected to be $6.3 million at the close of this fiscal year and increase to $6.97 million in the upcoming year.

However other expenses are rising.

The cost of the city’s substantial debt service is expected to rise from $4.27 million to $5.34 million — a $1.07 million increase — but that will be reduced by $350,000 thanks to the expiration of an agreement with Washington County, Virginia.

The police department is asking for 15 additional vehicles and public works is seeking three vehicles, a salt spreader, single axle truck and bucket truck at a combined cost of $400,000.

The draft budget currently includes a 5% pay increase for city employees, which now total 385.

Eads also discussed personnel needs.

“We currently don’t have a city engineer, we don’t have a city planner, no city attorney/city manager [Eads fills both roles], the transportation planner is gone and we are having a very difficult time finding qualified candidates for these positions,” Eads said. “The sheriff wants to add four deputies; the police need to add a dispatch supervisor and you’ve got the fire department that is requesting eight firefighters.”

Last month the council unanimously agreed that Fire Chief Mike Armstrong could apply for grant-funded firefighter positions, a program that would pay their salaries for three years.

Eads told the council Thursday not all 16 positions would be included in his proposed budget. He said the city has struggled finding qualified candidates for many open positions, especially those that start at minimum wage.

“Our department heads understand the city’s financial situation and have been extremely reasonable in their requests. They understand where we’re at; they understand what is getting ready to happen across the city,” Eads said. “We’re very lucky to have department heads and employees who work with what they have and try to make the best of a bad situation. My hat’s off to the entire team because they do a tremendous job providing the services they do.”

That bad situation is the city’s expected $30 million budget deficit — funds required to fund remediation projects at the landfill. The work is mandated by a federal court injunction and a consent decree with the Virginia Attorney General and the Department of Environmental Quality following years of public outcry regarding offensive odors and emissions from the landfill.

After digesting the presentation, Mayor Neal Osborne termed this a “very tough” situation.

“This is going to be a very tough budget cycle. We’ve got increased costs; a lot of money is going to be going out and a lot of big projects we have to do associated with the landfill,” Osborne said after the hour-long work session. “At the same time, we have to balance that with supporting our employees and giving them the things that they need. Also we have to look at how it affects our taxpayers.

“I have no misconceptions about how easy this will be. It is going to be very difficult,” he said. “But I am optimistic we have the right team in place to find the correct balance. It’s probably going to hurt a little bit but we’ll get through it and we’ll persevere.”