Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Retiring Washington County Circuit Judge C. Randall Lowe recently received the Honorable Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award.

It was presented during the Circuit Judge’s Conference in Roanoke. The award is presented annually by the Judicial Council of Virginia to a Virginia judge who, over an extended career, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the administration of the courts while exhibiting the traits of integrity, courtesy, impartiality, wisdom, and humility. All appellate, circuit and district court judges are eligible for nomination, according to a written statement.

Judge Lowe was appointed to the Circuit Bench in 2001. He has served numerous terms as the Chief Judge of the 28th Judicial Circuit, consisting of the city of Bristol, Smyth County and Washington County.

Bruce H. Russell, the president of the Russell County Bar Association, called the recognition well-deserved in a written statement.

“This award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication, integrity and excellence throughout their judicial career, and Judge Lowe truly exemplifies these qualities. With an unwavering commitment to upholding justice, impartiality, and the rule of law, Judge Lowe has significantly contributed to the legal system and has positively influenced countless lives within our community," Russell said in the statement.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Judge Lowe has consistently displayed exemplary professionalism and legal expertise. His remarkable judicial decisions and fair-mindedness have set a benchmark for legal practitioners, earning him the respect and admiration of his peers and the public alike,” Russell said.

“The Carrico Award is a testament to Judge Lowe's exceptional judicial record, his unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice and his profound influence within the legal community. It serves as a well-deserved recognition of his remarkable achievements and contributions throughout his illustrious career,” Russell said.

Judge Lowe is a graduate of Emory and Henry College, and the University of Richmond School of Law. He began his career out of law school as law clerk to Judge Glen M. Williams in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Prior to appointment to the bench, Judge Lowe practiced in Abingdon.