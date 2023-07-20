BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sirens and flashing blue lights signaled the arrival of two city police cars near the front door of Tennessee High School at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Two officers emerged, weapons drawn, and quickly made their way into the school. Moments later, more police arrived, followed by units from the city’s fire department and an ambulance.

Once the second group of officers assembled, they marched down the front sidewalk and into the school building.

While it had all the trappings of a live event, it was just active shooter training for the high school staff and emergency responders. Training that, after an hour-long debriefing session, all sides agreed was a positive, learning experience.

“I think everything went great. The staff was very appreciative of what we did. We provided simulated gunfire and for many faculty and staff it was the first time they’ve heard that,” police Lt. Greg Brown said. “We want to teach the brain what gunfire sounds like versus fireworks or thunder or something like that.”

The drill also harkened back to May 3 when the school received the call of an active shooter. There was no threat found that day but all parties continue working to improve their response.

“I remember when Columbine happened and, at the time, law enforcement was trained to set up a perimeter and wait on SWAT. What we realized while we were waiting for the SWAT team to form up, kids were being shot,” Brown said. “Now we are, as fast as we can, we are getting to schools with as many officers as we can get, to stop the threat as soon as possible.

“We have a school resource officer in every school and they are trained to go to the threat immediately and hopefully stop it before everybody else gets there,” Brown said.

Prior to the drill, faculty and staff received classroom instruction on what do in the case of an active shooter and how to stop bleeding if someone is injured, Brown said.

This drill included “victims,” so fire department personnel also entered the building so they could start treatment sooner, according Tommy Castle, assistant chief of operations for the city’s fire department.

“Because we had victims, our personnel embedded with the police officers and moved with their design and tactics to get to a patient and start treating them, which is the critical thing. If a patient is bleeding we need to get to them as quick as we possibly can,” Castle said. “This training is invaluable in a lot of different dynamics.”

Castle termed Wednesday a “good training day” because all sides seemed to learn.

“With any training you have there will be little tidbits and issues. That’s why you train so you can correct those,” Castle said. “We had a lot of good points made in the debriefing and those are things we can change in the future to make that incident — if we ever have it; which I hope we don’t — it will flow a lot better. The main goal is to get the life safety issues taken care of in a quick efficient manner.”

Kristie Coleman, supervisor of student services, said the school system had specific goals going into the drill.

“We tested our systems, our procedures and processes with principals and administrators and district staff and reviewed some of our safety roles and responsibilities to ensure we are teaching our teachers to respond as they need to in an emergency,” Coleman said. “Every time you do a drill you learn something new and we did learn a few things today. Certainly we’ll put new procedures in place to address that and coach our staff accordingly.”

The events of Wednesday were built upon lessons learned during the May incident when, for a time, officials didn’t know if there was a real threat.

“With May we did a lot of debriefing with the police, fire and our district staff and we identified some things. We’re proud of our district response. Our teachers, our staff and our students really knew what to do,” Coleman said. “You learn something in everything that you do and we have made adjustments based on information we learned there. We learned a few more things today so we’ll continue to make adjustments and get better, keep practicing with all of the drills we do to keep our students safe.”